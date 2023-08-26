Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

All about La Trobe University Bendigo's offering at Open Day

August 26 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bendigo campus director Dr Julie Rudner in 2021. Picture by Peter Weaving
Bendigo campus director Dr Julie Rudner in 2021. Picture by Peter Weaving

Aspiring students and their families will delve into new course offerings and tour learning facilities when La Trobe University's largest regional campus swings open its doors.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.