Aspiring students and their families will delve into new course offerings and tour learning facilities when La Trobe University's largest regional campus swings open its doors.
School leavers, people wanting to change careers, retrain or re-enter the workforce can find out about pathways and the impact of tertiary education at Bendigo's Open Day on August 27.
Future students will have the opportunity to learn more about industry-leading education, health, and engineering courses.
Visual Arts senior lecturer Dr Kylie Banyard said prospective students will have the opportunity to learn more about new course additions such as the Bachelor of Visual Arts, which arrived on campus this year.
"Studying visual arts in a vibrant regional centre like Bendigo gives students direct access to the professional networks within our creative community through opportunities to exhibit work at La Trobe's Phyllis Palmer Gallery and our student-run gallery Rookie, and undertake internships with partner organisations," Dr Banyard said.
"We support hands-on learning in our purpose-built facilities, where every student from first year through to postgrad gets their own studio space and supported access to all of our specialist workshops to follow their artistic passions."
Bendigo is home to 400 staff and more than 4000 domestic and online students, including about 400 international students.
Bendigo campus director Dr Julie Rudner, who arrived in Australia as an international mature-aged student from Canada, said the University and Bendigo city are committed to supporting diversity in the community.
"We welcome everyone and will do our upmost to help people achieve their dreams and have every chance of success in higher education," Dr Rudner said.
Registrations for the Bendigo Open Day event have jumped by more than 50 per cent this year, compared to 2022.
The Bendigo Open Day will be held from 10am to 3pm on Sunday, August 27.
To register and for more information visit La Trobe's Open Day website.
