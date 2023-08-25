Djaara leaders and Bendigo's table tennis association are set to appear at a senate hearing in Bendigo into the axing of the 2026 Commonwealth Games.
Premier Dan Andrews and Deputy Premier Jacinta Allan, who is the Member for Bendigo East, are not on the list of witnesses for hearings in Bendigo or Melbourne. They cannot be compelled to appear.
The Senate hearings will scrutinize Victoria's decision to step away from hosting the 2026 Commonwealth Games, citing cost blow-outs in the billions of dollars for staging the 12-day event.
The inquiry, which was already in train before the Commonwealth Games were ditched, has been tasked with gauging Australia's preparedness for Victoria 2026 and Brisbane's 2032 Olympics and Paralympics.
Rodney Carter, chief executive officer, and Cassandra Lewis, general manager, from Djaara (Dja Dja Wurrung Clans Aboriginal Corporation) will take part in a day of hearings on August 29 at the Lakeside Hotel, Bendigo.
Bendigo and District Table Tennis Association president Gary Warnest and Auscycling executive general manager Kipp Kaufmann are also on the witness list.
Table tennis and track cycling had been slated for the Bendigo Showgrounds had the games gone ahead.
Other witnesses include Athletics Australia's director Steve Moneghetti, Rural Councils Victoria's Cr Mary-Anne Brown and Gunaikurnai Land and Waters Aboriginal Corporation chief executive Daniel Miller.
The committees for Ballarat and Greater Shepparton are also listed.
There is a 40-minute slot during the afternoon session where other witnesses have yet to be confirmed.
The Bendigo sessions will close with a 10 minute open-mic session for members of the community.
Committee chair and Nationals senator Matt Canavan wrote to Mr Andrews and former Games delivery minister Jacinta Allan to request their appearance at the hearing, but the invitations were not accepted.
"It's a lost opportunity that premier Andrews and minister Allan are refusing to subject themselves to the scrutiny of the Senate," committee member and Nationals senator Bridget McKenzie said in early August.
"We can't force them to appear."
The Senate will also run a hearing in Melbourne on August 28.
With AAP
