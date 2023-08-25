Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse
Commonwealth Games

Dja Dja Wurrung, table tennis reps to appear at Comm Games hearing

Updated August 26 2023 - 10:35am, first published August 25 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Djaara leaders and Bendigo's table tennis association are set to appear at a senate hearing in Bendigo into the axing of the 2026 Commonwealth Games.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.