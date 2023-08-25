An "Aladdin's cave of creativity" has opened with Arena Theatre Company set to create "magic" at its new home.
Bendigo TAFE's MacGillivray Hall, the old School of Mines building, officially became the theatre company's headquarters on Friday, August 25,
It is hoped the McCrae Street set-up will become a hub of theatre shows, workshops and artistic residencies.
Artistic director of Arena Christian Leavesley said there was "a bit of magic in the air" at the official opening.
"We've been looking for a home for a while that allowed us to really have a footprint here in Bendigo, that was our own space that we could invite people to, that really was Arena," he said.
"We're going to do some smaller projects, which means that we can get a lot of artists, a lot of local professional artists in to do small projects with young people, really build their skills, experiment with new ideas, and that's something that we haven't been able to do."
The opening was attended by creative industry leaders and educators, including Naomi Marks, who founded Arena in Melbourne in 1966.
Mr Leavesley said the theatre company had called different temporary spaces home in the past, and after looking at what was available settled on the old School of Mines building.
The Bendigo Advertiser understands the building was last used as a tea room for tradespeople working on the new Bendigo Law Courts.
Arena's executive director Debra Allanson said she was excited by the possibilities the space could bring.
"Not only does this venue allow us to invite children to come in and experience our work, we are also bringing in young people to participate in making work with us, and we're partnering with arts organisations to help create pathways into the arts" she said.
Arena has become renowned for creative and technological theatre shows, such as Robot Song, which has touried worldwide.
The company performs at major arts centres, international festivals, regional arts centres, local festivals and schools.
Mr Leavesley said worlds would continue to be staged professional theatre venues in Bendigo, including the Engine Room.
Next year, Arena is looking to host a Children's Theatre Festival at its new home
The space would also serve as the Bendigo Pride Festival hub next year.
