Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse
Arts

Arena Theatre Company finds new home at old School of Mines

JM
By Jonathon Magrath
Updated August 26 2023 - 9:47am, first published August 25 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Arena Theatre Company artistic director Christian Leavesley chills out at the organisation's new home. Picture by Darren Howe
Arena Theatre Company artistic director Christian Leavesley chills out at the organisation's new home. Picture by Darren Howe

An "Aladdin's cave of creativity" has opened with Arena Theatre Company set to create "magic" at its new home.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jonathon Magrath

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.