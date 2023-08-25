After being held by the same family for more than half a century, an irrigated cropping block in central Victoria is on the market.
The Carisbrook farm takes in 282 hectares (697.5 acres) and comes with a 300 megalitre groundwater licence.
Plant, equipment and hay is included in the sale.
Located on the corner of Donovans and Baringhup roads, the farm is about 10 minutes drive from Maryborough and just under an hour away from Bendigo and Ballarat.
MORE NEWS:
Agents from Elders Real Estate Bendigo say the property is ideal for fattening livestock and growing lucerne and cereal crops.
They also say the farm is located in a highly regarded and well held farming district, renowned for its high yielding production of cereals and lucerne.
The land comprises a mix of brown and black volcanic loam soil, divided into 10 main paddocks serviced by two dams and 12 stock troughs.
Fencing is said to be good.
About 220 acres is set up for irrigation with two high flow water bores (one in need of minor repair) and a pair of Turbocar 400 metre by 150mm hose reel irrigators.
Currently 150 acres of the farm is sown to barley (owners share given in) and 150 acres of established lucerne, clover and rye grass.
It has a well maintained five-bedroom, two bathroom brick home with views in all directions.
The floorplan includes two spacious living rooms with bay windows plus a flexible-use area for a study or formal dining.
Solid timber cabinetry is installed throughout the kitchen, along with electric cooking, a dishwasher, and an adjoining open plan meals area with large windows and glass doors.
The facade is enhanced by a tree-lined circular driveway soon to come into bloom.
Adjoining the home is a four car enclosed garage, and wide verandahs stretch the length of the home front and rear.
A large utility shed has a workshop area.
Other farm improvements include machinery storage and a three-stand shearing shed with shearing plant and equipment included.
Agents say the stock yards and two hay sheds are in good order.
The property is for sale through expressions of interest closing on September 22.
For more information contact Martin Skahill from Elders Real Estate in Bendigo on 0427 431744.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.