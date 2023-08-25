Bendigo Advertiser
RMIT Aviation Academy opens doors at Bendigo Airport this Sunday

August 25 2023 - 7:00pm
RMIT Aviation Academy is hosting an open day at Bendigo Airport on Sunday, August 25. Picture supplied
Before they take to the sky, the newest aircrafts of RMIT's Aviation Academy fleet will be on show at the Bendigo Airport on Sunday, August 27.

