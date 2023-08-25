Before they take to the sky, the newest aircrafts of RMIT's Aviation Academy fleet will be on show at the Bendigo Airport on Sunday, August 27.
The pilot training program, which expanded to Bendigo in 2019, will throw its doors open this weekend for a guided program of its training facility.
Director of RMIT Aviation Academy Lea Vesic, says the new fleet of 24 aircrafts modernises training for students.
MORE NEWS:
"This fleet of aircraft will give our students access to modern and airline-like flight deck technology and rocket-like aerobatic aircraft performance - giving them a scope of experience to be ready to fill a workforce shortage," she said.
"We know there are endless opportunities in the domestic and international aviation market.
"The industry is booming post-pandemic, where we're seeing a shortage of aviation staff - from pilots to aviation managers and technical staff."
First-year aviation student Amber Kennett said she was excited to be part of the next crop of aviation professionals.
"It is incredible experience coming from a place of knowing relatively little about aviation and then beginning training in an immersive professional piloting environment," she said.
"Quickly you discover what makes an aircraft stay in the air, how the engine works and complete milestones such as your first solo flight.
"I hope to take my aviation career to flying domestically around Australia with an airline."
OTHER NEWS:
The Bendigo Flight Training and Aviation Open Day is on Sunday, August 27 from 10am to 3pm at the RMIT Bendigo Airfield, 35 Victa Road, East Bendigo.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.