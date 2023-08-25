Stage set for thrilling climax to BFNL home and away season

THE stage is set for a thrilling finale to the Bendigo Football Netball League home and away season on Saturday with a variety of week one finals match-ups still a possibility.
Entering the final round neither of top, third or fifth spot are still locked in by the sides currently occupying them.
Top spot and pole position will either be Sandhurst (62 points) or Golden Square (60).
Third spot and the coveted double chance alongside Sandhurst and Golden Square is still to be decided between Eaglehawk (46) and Strathfieldsaye (44).
And fifth spot will either be South Bendigo (36) or Kyneton (36), albeit the odds are well and truly stacked against the Tigers.
Central to the final make-up of the jigsaw that is the BFNL ladder is the clash at the QEO between Sandhurst and Eaglehawk.
If other results go as expected - namely Golden Square beating Kangaroo Flat and Strathfieldsaye defeating Kyneton, and let's face it, there aren't too many upsets in the BFNL these days - the Dragons will need to win to hold onto top spot, while the Hawks will have to win to retain third.
Should the Dragons lose they will most likely be overtaken by Golden Square and have to play Eaglehawk again the following week in the qualifying final, while an Eaglehawk defeat would likely see the Hawks drop to fourth and be overtaken by Strathfieldsaye.
Sandhurst has spent the past 12 rounds on top of the ladder, with co-coach Ashley Connick relishing the chance to tune-up for the finals against another September contender that also has plenty on the line.
"It's a perfect entree to what is coming up, so we're looking forward to Saturday," Connick said on Friday.
"At the start of the season you set out to try to finish top three, but now that it (finishing on top) is right there, it's something we'd like to sew up given the week's rest might be important.
"But our approach all season has been to pick the best side we can and try to win as many games as we can and this week is no different."
Further whetting the appetite for what lays ahead at the QEO on Saturday is that last time the Dragons and Hawks met they couldn't be split as they finished in a 64-64 draw at Canterbury Park in round nine.
That was a game in which Dragons' ruckman Hamish Hosking was a dominant presence with 73 hit-outs and 15 clearances.
Hosking will lock horns on Saturday with Hawks' ruckman Connor Dalgleish, who has averaged 42 hit-outs and nine clearances the past five weeks.
Eaglehawk takes on the ladder-leading Dragons after going down to second-placed Golden Square by four points last week in what was the fourth time this season the Hawks have been beaten by a kick.
"It's good to be in the position where our destiny is in our own hands as far as holding on to third and not having to rely on any other results," Eaglehawk coach Travis Matheson said.
"We've had plenty of looks already to sew up that double chance by this point in time, so wherever we finish up on Saturday night we can say will be a reflection of our home and away season.
"Hopefully, that's third and we'll push on, but if not we'll still go into the finals with confidence."
There will be none of Cam McGlashan (medial), Kallen Geary (hamstring) or the suspended pair of Darcy Richards and Sam O'Shannessy in the Hawks' forward line as they come up against the most stingiest team in the competition this season, with the Dragons conceding an average of just 44 points per game (the league average is 82).
Meanwhile, Kyneton coach Darren Chambers says he's realistic in understanding that while the Tigers are still a mathematical chance of playing finals, they are very much at long-odds to do so.
To get from sixth to fifth the Tigers must, firstly, upset the in-form Strathfieldsaye at the Kyneton Showgrounds and then rely on underdog Castlemaine beating South Bendigo at Harry Trott Oval.
"I think it's too much of a long shot and we're resigned to the fact that this will be our last game," Chambers said.
"We're realists and we just want to finish the season off on the best note we can."
There is also the possibility that Saturday could be the final game in the BFNL for the Tigers given the club has put its future beyond this year and a potential move to the Riddell District league up for discussion.
"For as long I've been involved in the club it has been Bendigo footy, so it could be a bit of a bittersweet day on Saturday, but I'm sure the powers to be that are making the decisions will make the right one for the club in the long run," said Chambers, a 1997 Kyneton premiership player who played more than 250 senior games for the club.
Strathfieldsaye heads to Kyneton having won its past three games by a combined 377 points, the incentive of third spot still on the line, captain Lachlan Sharp leading the Ron Best Medal on 87 goals and with some gun midfield inclusions of reigning Michelsen medallist Jake Moorhead, Cal McCarty and Riley Wilson.
At Harry Trott Oval, South Bendigo has a timely inclusion with ball magnet midfielder Cooper Leon returning from overseas.
Leon last played against Gisborne on June 10 and rejoins a Bloods' side that has gone 1-4 over its past five games.
"It will be interesting to see how Cooper adjusts back into it, but he's a super player and I'm sure it will be no dramas for him," Bloods coach Nathan Horbury said.
"He's got good versatility in that as well as going through the midfield he's super up forward and across half-back, so we'll see how he's tracking throughout the game as to where we use him."
While the Bloods have slid from third to now just hanging onto their position in the top five by percentage, Horbury is confident his side can close the home and away season out with a solid performance.
"Our main focus on Saturday is to get the defensive side of our game back up and running," Horbury said.
"The opposition has been scoring too easily against us and we have done a lot of work this week around how we can improve our defence because when we get that right our offence springs off that and we score quite well."
With former AFL player Michael Hartley appointed for next year, Saturday will be the final game as coach of Castlemaine for Brendan Shepherd.
Shepherd and the Magpies are still craving that third win that has eluded the club since 2016.
"It would be nice to get that third win; it's good to have had the two against Maryborough, but that was always the plan that we'd be able to win those couple of games," Shepherd said.
"To get a win against a team that is above us on the ladder and get a top-five scalp would be a great way to finish the season."
It will be the final games of the season for both Gisborne (7th) and Maryborough (10th) at Princes Park.
"Maryborough is a very young team, but we've got to go over there and make sure we don't just go through the motions... if that happens we could get taught a lesson," Gisborne coach Rob Waters said.
"It's their last game of the year as well, so they will be up and about and wanting to finish the year on a high as do we."
And at Wade Street Kangaroo Flat closes its season out against long-time nemesis Golden Square, which would be expected to beat the Roos for the 43rd time in a row and then await the Sandhurst-Eaglehawk result as to whether it finishes first or second.
