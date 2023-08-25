An eight hectare property in Sebastian, a home in the heart of Bendigo and a quaint house in Eaglehawk are the three properties up for grab in Bendigo's next auction.
All are set to go under the hammer on September 2 for Bendigo punters to place a bid on and buy their future property.
The largest home by size is in Sebastian, about 20kms away from Bendigo, and is on an eight hectare rural block.
MORE NEWS:
The four bedroom, two bathroom home also comes equipped with a large shed and a vegetable gardening section.
The auction price guide has the house listed at between $750,000 and $825,000.
The second property can be found on Maderson Street, Eaglehawk and is another four bedroom house.
The home is near the Eaglehawk Pony Club and Lake Neangar and has an asking price of between $500,000 and $550,000.
The third property up for grabs on September 2 is close to the heart of the Bendigo CBD and is a three bedroom narrow-style home.
With the auction price guide set at $770,000-$840,000 it has been priced as the most expensive home for the upcoming auction.
All properties are listed under Ray White Bendigo.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.