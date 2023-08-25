Bendigo Advertiser
Three Bendigo homes are up for grabs at September 2 auctions

By Ben Loughran
Updated August 25 2023 - 5:11pm, first published 4:35pm
Three properties are up for grabs on September 2. Picture supplied.
An eight hectare property in Sebastian, a home in the heart of Bendigo and a quaint house in Eaglehawk are the three properties up for grab in Bendigo's next auction.

