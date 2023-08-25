From Sydney to Eaglehawk to Barcelona, Pat Harry's work knows no bounds.
The 91-year-old painter and OAM recipient, who moved from Sydney to Eaglehawk in 2017, has been invited to exhibit her work in a new museum and gallery in Barcelona in 2026.
As part of preparation works, all of Harry's paintings have been photographed, with her life and work to be presented in a documentary produced by cinematographer Nisa East and director Ashleigh McArthur.
Harry said the opportunity to exhibit in Barcelona was "quite a dream".
She said her son and art dealer, Michael Carr, had organised the exhibition as a tribute to her years of dedication and work on her art.
"I never even suspected I'd get [an exhibition] and someone rang Michael up and said, would she like a huge exhibition in Barcelona?," Harry said
"We'd said we'd be delighted, but we didn't think it was quite real - and it has become real."
Harry said all of her work would have to be documented and catalogued, with preparations likely to take the full three years until the exhibition.
"I won't think it's real until I'm at Barcelona or all the paintings have gone overseas," she said.
Harry was born in New South Wales, teaching art at Australian National University in Canberra for 20 years, with another 20 years teaching in Sydney.
When her rent was increased she looked for houses in regional New South Wales, but found "everything was too far away".
After a friend suggested moving to Bendigo, she was immediately enthralled with the arts and culture of Eaglehawk.
"I love the town, I love it," she said.
"The house was hideous when we got it, but I did it all up and it's very comfortable."
The documentary was filmed from August 14 to 18. No release date has been announced.
