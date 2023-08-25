Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse extra

LVFNL grand final spot up for grabs as Maiden Gully YCW and Mitiamo clash at Serpentine

By Kieran Iles
Updated August 25 2023 - 4:03pm, first published 12:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

MAIDEN Gully YCW coach Adam Boldiston believes the Eagles will enter this year's second semi-final better placed than they were 12 months ago.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.