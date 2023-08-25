MAIDEN Gully YCW coach Adam Boldiston believes the Eagles will enter this year's second semi-final better placed than they were 12 months ago.
As they did last season, the Eagles will head into another showdown against fellow powerhouse Mitiamo having finished the home and away season in top spot.
But that did not stop them from stumbling to a 14-goal loss to the Superoos, who were first through to the grand final, in their 2022 semi-final encounter.
They will be hellbent on avoiding a similar fate at Serpentine on Saturday.
Boldiston, who is in his first season as coach, but was a key influence from the bench last finals series, is adamant recent history counted for little heading into Saturday.
"We did speak a little bit about that last week, but I just reassured them that they are a different side than what they were last year," he said.
"We've only got five (players) from last year in this team, so we have three new additions and they don't have those mental scars, if there are any of those.
"I'm convinced we are playing better than last year and have been able to address things. If we have lapses, we don't dig ourselves into a further hole, which happened on a few occasions last year.
"So, I have full confidence the girls will be able to get the job done."
Mitiamo earned first crack at the reigning premiers this finals series with a 12-goal qualifying final win over Marong last Saturday at Bridgewater.
The Superoos were superbly led by star goal attack Laura Hicks and defenders Abbey Battersby and Caitlyn Hocking.
Boldiston, who watched the game, was impressed with the Superoos' resilience.
"Marong pressured Miti for quite a while, but Miti slowly worked their way on top. Probably a little bit of finals experience showed through in the end," he said.
"Laura had a great day and we'll really have to disrupt the service she gets and their defenders did a great job, being totally outsized.
"Miti give away quite a bit of height to Marong, and to us too, so they do a good job of picking the ball off.
"I'm confident, but in no way do we want to get ahead of ourselves.
"Miti took it up to us last time and we had to chase them for a while, so we definitely want to address our start."
Battersby and Hocking will again have big roles against the Eagles' dynamic goaling duo of Tia Webb and Meg Patterson, the league's reigning best and fairest and runner-up.
Superoos coach Jen Wilson was rapt to have come out on the right side of a physical contest against the Panthers to put themselves within one win of another grand final berth.
One of the most satisfying aspects of the victory was getting the game on their own terms from midway through the second quarter.
Despite not having played the Eagles since July 1, Wilson was well aware of the challenges confronting the Superoos.
"We're just one of those teams that needs to keep plugging away, work hard and really earn it with our lack of height in defence," she said.
"It's a battle every week, but (last week) Abbey and Caity just kept finger tips to balls and roved it pretty well.
"That's one advantage of being a bit shorter, you can get back down to ground level pretty quickly.
"Thinking about Maiden Gully YCW, it's no different with Marong. They have a big goal shooter and when they put Mia (McCrann-Peters) into goals, she's extremely tall, so it was a nice warm-up for us.
"We have been working on some strategies when it comes to those tall goalers, so we will see how it all plays out."
The Superoos will be aiming to qualify for their fifth grand final appearance in six seasons.
They last failed to make the grand final in 2018 when Bridgewater defeated Calivil United, but also finished as minor premiers in 2021 before the season was cancelled due to COVD without finals being played.
On Sunday, Marong and Pyramid Hill will do battle on the Bulldogs' home court, with the winner advancing to the following week's preliminary final.
The Panthers and Bulldogs look as evenly matched as any two teams in the competition, having played out a draw early in the season and Marong snatching a four-goal win in round 13 at Mitchell Park.
They also finished the home and away season with matching 11-4-1 records.
Despite a 12-goal loss to Mitiamo, Panthers coach Sue Borserio was eager to focus on the positives and backed her players to regroup and rebound against the Bulldogs.
"Our strength is in our depth in our squad and (last week) we played nine girls and they all achieved great results," she said.
"It will take a team of more than seven to win these finals and our fresh legs will prove that."
Pyramid Hill's 23-goal win over Newbridge marked a welcome return to A-grade finals for the Bulldogs.
They had not played a final since winning the 2017 grand final.
