RESPECTED sports administrator and former BFNL 17-and-under coach representative team coach Melinda Keighran has officially been elected as the inaugural president of VNL newcomers Bendigo Strikers.
Keighran, a member of the interim board that secured the Strikers a Victorian Netball licence in August this year, was voted in at the club's' first annual general meeting last week.
Long-time VNL advocate Melissa Ryan was endorsed as vice-president.
Keighran is looking forward to navigating the challenges that will come as the Strikers prepare for their inaugural season in the VNL in 2024.
"Providing a pathway for netballers in the region was a huge drive for joining this working group nine years ago," she said.
"Having driven up and down the highway for sport with our son Zane, I know only too well the toll it takes on the athletes and their families."
Keighran is well known in netball circles, having coached at Golden Square and Bendigo Football Netball League representative team level.
But it is her work in sports management and partnerships that she has also made her mark.
She has worked in sport for many years, including administration and management in elite pathways.
She was previously successful in obtaining a grant from the Women Leaders in Sport program through the AIS.
The course she undertook, 'A Head of the Game', was facilitated by well-known sports leader and former Netball Victoria CEO Leigh Russell.
"Being involved with 12 like-minded women to provide the opportunity to undertake advanced training within an existing pathway in the sports industry was brilliant," Keighran said.
"The aim was to assist the women to develop leadership skills, on and off the field, and the exciting part is I can now put those skills into practice to help lead the Bendigo Strikers alongside an experienced and passionate board."
In other board appointments, former VNL and well-known local netballer Teigan Redwood was elected as secretary and highly credentialed sports administrator Anita Harrington as treasurer.
Andrew Cooney remains on the board after his successful stint as interim chair alongside Marg O'Rourke, Ben DeAraugo, Megan Keating and newly appointed board member, Karen Coutts, from Boort.
Brock Pinner has joined as an ex officio member.
Keighran is honoured to lead such a talented Strikers board and sees plenty of good times ahead for Bendigo region netball.
"It's exciting that we have such a strong cross section of sport and corporate experience in our board members, she said.
"We have regionally based members and we have excellent knowledge of elite sports environment, along with people that love netball.
"Our interim board has done a power of work and we will continue this on towards our first game in March.
"This is an exciting time for netball, an exciting time for Bendigo and I am proud to be part of this new chapter."
