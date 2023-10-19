Bendigo Advertiser
Melinda Keighran elected inaugural Bendigo Strikers president

By Kieran Iles
Updated October 20 2023 - 8:26am, first published 7:30am
Melinda Keighran will serve as the inaugural president of the Victorian Netball League's Bendigo Strikers.
RESPECTED sports administrator and former BFNL 17-and-under coach representative team coach Melinda Keighran has officially been elected as the inaugural president of VNL newcomers Bendigo Strikers.

