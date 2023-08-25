GISBORNE coach Tarryn Rymer is confident the Bulldogs can recapture the form that has led them to occupy second spot on the BFNL ladder for most of the season.
The Bulldogs will head into their final home and away clash against Maryborough at Princes Park on Saturday having lost their past two games against premiership favourites Sandhurst and fifth-placed South Bendigo.
Their four-goal loss last week to the Bloods at Gisborne was an undisputed upset.
Those losses have put the Bulldogs' hold on second spot ahead of finals in jeopardy, not that it figures to matter much.
Their qualifying final opponent has already been locked in, with the Bulldogs set to clash with Kangaroo Flat at the QEO on September 2.
Currently level on points, Gisborne leads Kangaroo Flat on the ladder on percentage by just over two per cent.
But with the Roos expected to have a big win over winless Golden Square at Wade Street, the Bulldogs will need a nearly similar size win of their own to maintain their grip on second spot behind unbeaten Sandhurst.
Rymer said while it was disappointing not to round out their home season with a win against the Bloods, no real damage had been inflicted on their finals' ambitions.
"In fairness, the girls probably didn't play too badly. We still won heaps of ball, but made a lot of silly errors," she said.
"Kirby (Elliott) and Charlee (Kemp) won plenty of ball for us in defence, which is why the game was so low scoring (32-28), but everyone at some point turned it over.
"It was disappointing and full credit to South Bendigo for putting us under pressure.
"But it's not going to influence who we finish up playing in finals.
"Still, it would have been nice to finish our home season with a win."
Encouragingly, the Bulldogs were never far out of the game, trailing by only two of three goals for the majority of the contest.
They were without two of their stars in Zoe Davies and Claudia Mawson, who have been representing the Victorian Fury at this week's Australian Netball Championships in Brisbane.
Both will be back for the Bulldogs' final against Kangaroo Flat.
A clash against Maryborough, which has won only one game in the second half of the season, will be a chance for the Bulldogs to steady the ship and build some confidence in their structures and game plan ahead of another exciting finals campaign.
"We're not panicking, but we are going to have to execute better than we did against South Bendigo if we want to take it to Flat and Sandhurst come finals," Rymer said.
"I feel like Claudia and Zoe are two huge outs and getting them back will strengthen us right up.
"The girls are disappointed with two losses and the fact we didn't do what we set out to do, but ultimately there's still plenty of positives and we've been able to have a good look at things."
The Bulldogs defeated Maryborough 68-23 in their earlier season encounter at Gisborne.
In other games, Sandhurst will look to put the seal on a perfect home and away season when it hosts Eaglehawk at the QEO.
The Dragons had to fight hard to get the points over Castlemaine last week, but set up a nine-goal win with a 20-9 opening term.
Eaglehawk notched up its fifth win of the season in a 63-35 victory over Golden Square and will look to end a much-improved season with an ultra-competitive performance against the reigning premiers.
The Hawks this week reappointed Kylie Piercy for a second season as A-grade coach.
Already the competition's biggest improvers this season, Strathfieldsaye will look to cap its rise from ninth to sixth with an eighth win of the season against Kyneton.
The Storm's seven wins and one draw heading into round 18 is three-and-half more than last season.
Kangaroo Flat will look to fine tune its preparation for finals against Golden Square at Wade Street.
The Roos' 64-30 win over Kyneton last week was their fourth in a row since their round 13 loss to Gisborne.
