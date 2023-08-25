Bendigo Advertiser
BJFL: Finals time arrives for junior footballers

Updated August 25 2023 - 11:00am, first published 10:56am
The Bendigo Junior Football League kicks off four weeks of finals this weekend. Picture by Darren Howe
FOUR weeks of Bendigo Junior Football League finals action gets under way this weekend with new formats for two of the age groups.

