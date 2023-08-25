BJFL: Finals time arrives for junior footballers

FOUR weeks of Bendigo Junior Football League finals action gets under way this weekend with new formats for two of the age groups.
For the first time an under-12 girls finals series will be played after its introduction this year as a competitive grade.
The under-12 girls finals will be played on Friday nights starting tonight with St Therese's (1st) playing Golden Square (2nd) and St Francis (3rd) taking on Eaglehawk (4th) in semi-finals, while in the 6th v 7th consolation game Mount Pleasant plays White Hills.
Meanwhile, the under-16 senior competition this year featured 10 teams, with all teams playing against each other once from rounds five to 13.
Following round 13 the ladder determined a top five and a second five, with a further three games played to finalise ladder placings within the sections for the finals.
Teams 1st to 5th (Sandhurst Maroon, Golden Square, Maryborough, South Bendigo and Strathfieldsaye) have been grouped into the Blue section and teams 6th to 10th (Sandhurst Navy, Maiden Gully YCW, Rochester, Eaglehawk, Castlemaine) in the Gold section for the finals.
The BJFL has this year had 148 teams from 23 clubs competing in age groups ranging from the under-9 mixed through to under-18 girls.
Grand finals for the BJFL will be played on the weekend of September 16-17.
U12A, U12D, U14 Girls, U14 Snrs, U14R1, U14R2, U14R3, U16 Girls, U16R1, U16R2 and U18 Girls (top four):
Week 1: Semi final 1 - 3rd v 4th.
Week 2: Semi final 2 - 1st v 2nd.
Week 3: Preliminary final - loser of semi final 2 v winner of semi final 1.
Week 4: Grand final - winner of semi final 2 v winner of preliminary final.
U12B, U12C, U16 Snrs Blue and U16 Snrs Gold (top five):
Week 1: Elimination final - 4th v 5th.
Week 1: Qualifying final - 2nd v 3rd.
Week 2: Semi final 1 - Loser of qualifying final v winner of elimination final.
Week 2: Semi final 2 - 1st v winner of qualifying final.
Week 3: Preliminary final - loser of semi final 2 v winner of semi final 1.
Week 4: Grand final - winner of semi final 2 v winner of preliminary final.
U12 Girls (top four):
Week 1: Semi final 2 - 3rd v 4th.
Week 1: Semi final 1 - 1st v 2nd.
Week 1: Consolation 1 - 6th v 7th.
Week 2: Preliminary final - Loser of semi final 2 v winner of semi final 1.
Week 2: Consolation 2 - 5th v winner of consolation 1.
Week 3: Grand final - winner of semi final 2 v winner of preliminary final.
Venues and dates for Finals
WEEK 1:
Last night - Epsom-Huntly Recreation Reserve (U12G).
Sunday - Golden Square, Harry Trott Oval, Marist College and White Hills.
WEEK 2:
Friday, September 1 - White Hills (U12G).
Sunday, September 3 - Camp Reserve, Dower Park and Tannery Lane.
WEEK 3:
Friday, September 8 - Mercy Junortoun Sports Precinct (U12).
Sunday, September 10 - Canterbury Park, Atkins Street and Weeroona Oval.
WEEK 4:
Saturday, September 16 - QEO (U16 Snrs Blue).
Saturday, September 16 - Harry Trott Oval (U12A, B, C and D).
Sunday, September 17 - Tannery Lane (10 games).
