FRESH from their BFNL season-best win over Gisborne, South Bendigo coach Jannelle Hobbs is hoping the Bloods can back-up their big performance with another against Castlemaine on Saturday.
The clash will be the first of two straight between the Bloods and Magpies, who will meet again in the following week's elimination final at the QEO.
It's created an interesting dynamic to this weekend's match-up.
Do the Bloods and Magpies risk giving too much away for the following week, or is tampering with winning form and confidence too much of a risk?
Hobbs is a definite advocate of the latter.
"You really don't want to go into finals on a losing note, you want to go in on a high if you can," she said.
LAST WEEK:
"We'll be going all out for a win against Castlemaine. We got close to them last time with a couple of injuries.
"I know it will be a tough game, but we'd love to get the win and go into finals with a bit more momentum."
An intriguing encounter at Harry Trott Oval will be Castlemaine's first for premiership points at the Bloods' new home.
Their match-up the following week will be the second straight elimination final clash featuring the two teams, after the Magpies easily defeated the Bloods last season.
While unsuccessful last week against Sandhurst, the Magpies would have gained plenty of confidence of their own from a nine-goal loss.
MORE NETBALL:
Only a poor first quarter, or - more to the point - a brilliant opening from the Dragons, who led 20-9 at quarter time, prevented the Magpies from finishing closer.
Having been eliminated in the first week of the finals the last two seasons when finals were played (2019 and '22), Hobbs is hoping South Bendigo can advance a little deeper this time round.
A confidence-boosting four-goal win over Gisborne last weekend has only only lifted the Bloods' spirits.
"(Last week) just gave them that confidence in themselves. They are all good players, but just to be able to combine like we did as a team (last week) was pleasing," Hobbs said.
"If we can go on and continue to play like that for four quarters, we'll be a real show.
"Finals are obviously a different ball game, you never know what will happen. But if you're in there, you are in with a chance.
"Hopefully, we can do a bit better than we did last year."
