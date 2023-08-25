Bendigo Advertiser
Letters

Letters to the editor: Details key in referendum debate

August 26 2023 - 5:00am
Uluru - the heart of Australia and First Nations People. Picture from Shutterstock.
It is disingenuous of Murray McPhie (Bendigo Advertiser, August 5) to suggest that he wasn't critical of the lack of details surrounding the referendum when he concluded his original letter with "Details, Mr Albanese. We need lots and lots of details."

