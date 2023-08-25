It is disingenuous of Murray McPhie (Bendigo Advertiser, August 5) to suggest that he wasn't critical of the lack of details surrounding the referendum when he concluded his original letter with "Details, Mr Albanese. We need lots and lots of details."
My point, which remains unchallenged, is that referenda are never about details; they are about big principles. In the case of the Voice referendum, it is about listening to the long-dismissed wisdom and insights of our First Nations people.
Parliament is the constitutionally proper place for sorting out the details - as it is in all legislative matters.
Graham Murphy, in his letter, suggests that the Voice will introduce racial division into the constitution. A study of our history shows that racial divides were in the constitution from the start, that our indigenous people have been subject to discriminatory and abusive practices from the beginning of colonisation.
The Voice to Parliament is a modest step towards redressing those injustices and overcoming existing racial divides.
No one's vote will be diminished by the Voice. Our First Nations people will simply be entitled to elect representatives to an advisory body that will speak about matters that affect them. An advisory body; no more, no less.
The Voice will make important contributions to government policy, but it will have no inherent power of its own. It will not create a new level of bureaucracy; but it will help call existing bureaucracies to account.
The Uluru Statement from the Heart invites us to move together towards a more inclusive future, a better future for us all. I'll be accepting that invitation, and voting 'Yes!"
It has been claimed that the Uluru Statement is 26 pages, and we should be fearful of its contents.
It has also claimed that the PM is lying to you on the Voice and that freedom of information was needed to uncover the "full Uluru Statement". This is at best mischievous and at worst deliberately deceptive.
The actual statement is one page in length and ends graciously and naturally with "We invite you to walk with us in a movement of the Australian people for a better future."
Accompanying the Statement in full public view at ulurustatement.org/our-story/ are the extra pages in the form of seven chapters - law, invasion, resistance, mourning, activism, land rights and Makarrata - entitled Our Story.
No freedom of information request is needed. It provides a useful context from a First peoples perspective.
We've been deceived before about a "carbon tax" and we lost a decade of climate action. Let's not be deceived again. We'll break the hearts of many and lose international respect.
As September 2023 rolls around, faith in our agriculture industry is at breaking point.
Cattle and sheep/lambs that we supply to abattoirs and sold onto to supermarkets, purchased by you the consumer as steak, mince, sausages, etc are being trampled by a dominant middle man - our abattoirs, who are buying livestock at saleyards around the state at cheap prices.
Farmers are sweating as the lambs/sheep they have raised are fetching record low prices not seen since the 1970's (i.e. $5 per head) in the last few weeks.
We are going broke and mental health is now impacting farming families again post COVID-19.
This year alone has seen 200 dairy farmers exit the Victorian dairy industry never to return again. That equates to 84,000,000 litres no longer produced here in Victoria.
So, my question to you the consumer is - are you happy to pay more for your products at the checkout? Do you want to see more overseas investors take control of our supply chain?
If not, then now is the time to raise your voice and be heard. Stand shoulder to shoulder with us and push for effective change.
Our future is your hands. Help us to take back our supply chain. It's your call.
The State government wants local councils to stay in touch with ratepayers.
One means of doing so is the annual independently conducted community satisfaction survey (CSS).
The published results reflect the community's opinion of council performance in eight broad areas, such as: overall performance, customer service, sealed roads and value for money.
It's the residents telling council how well it's going, and where it needs to improve performance.
Bendigo's scores have been going backwards over the last 10 years. Example: in 2014 overall council direction scored 58/100, by 2023 it dropped to 47/100.
Council likes to bury results it does not like and again ignores residents, failing to deliver plans with targets to improve results.
Interestingly, in 2015 a CSS question asked ratepayers to rank the importance of 21 council service areas. The thing was residents rankings were almost opposite to the officers' performance. The question was then dropped from subsequent surveys.
