Bendigo City to host country rivals Ballarat at Epsom-Huntly

BENDIGO City will close out its home and away season in the Men's State League 5 West competition with a home game against country rivals Ballarat on Saturday.
Bendigo City and Ballarat will clash at Epsom-Huntly Recreation Reserve from 3pm.
Bendigo City can't move from fourth position on the ladder, with the side on 40 points (13-1-5) and trailing leaders Balmoral (51), Melton Phoenix (47) and West Point (47).
Bendigo City will be keen to exact some revenge on Ballarat after going down 2-3 in their earlier encounter in round 11.
Bendigo City is in solid form with four wins and a draw from its past five games during which it has outscored its opposition 28-5.
Bendigo City's under-18s will also be in action on Saturday at Epsom-Huntly, hosting the North Geelong Warriors from 11am.
Bendigo City will be hunting its second win of the season.
Meanwhile, the final game of the Central Victorian League Men's 1 season will be played on Sunday.
Epsom will host Shepparton United from 3pm at Epsom-Huntly Recreation Reserve in what's a catch-up game from round 12.
Shepparton United (23 points) is third and Epsom (22) is fourth on the ladder.
