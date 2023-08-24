Bendigo Advertisersport
Bendigo City to host country rivals Ballarat at Epsom-Huntly

Updated August 25 2023 - 9:30am, first published 9:29am
Bendigo City's Luke Burns. Bendigo City plays Ballarat at home on Saturday.
BENDIGO City will close out its home and away season in the Men's State League 5 West competition with a home game against country rivals Ballarat on Saturday.

