WHITE Hills dual A-grade premiership coach Lauren Bowles is expecting a tough response from Colbinabbin in Saturday's HDFNL qualifying final at Heathcote.
The greatest of finals rivals through the 2010s, the Demons and Grasshoppers will meet on the finals stage for the first time since playing off in their fourth straight grand final in 2019.
It comes a week after the Demons defeated the Grasshoppers by 11 goals in their round 18 contest at Colbinabbin.
A 54-43 win ensured White Hills would enter the finals series with a 2-0 head-to-head advantage over the Grasshoppers this season.
But Bowles insisted past results would count for little as the rivals strived to become the first to get a crack at undefeated Elmore in next week's second semi-final at Colbinabbin.
"They are such a great team and a young team and play with a real calmness and maturity about them, so they certainly have a really bright finals campaign ahead of them and a future," Bowles said.
"There are certainly some areas for us to fine tune to be ready for them again."
While midcourter Danni Wee-Hee was arguably the Demons' best contributor last week, Bowles said the win was built on all-round contributions.
She stressed a repeat victory over the Grasshoppers would require another big effort from all nine players again.
"That really is the strength of this team, all nine players are such crucial contributors every week," she said.
"And it really does depend on match-ups and how the game is playing out.
"Each week can certainly look different and the girls bring a different energy about them.
"I actually don't know what our starting seven will be, but I know that anyone I put out there will give it their all for the time they are out there for."
Colbinabbin coach Jen McIntyre said last week's match gave her players a great chance to get another look at White Hills before finals and to reflect on where they needed to improve.
"I'm hoping we are more competitive. We had one really ordinary eight minute period at the end of the second quarter and the start of the third, where they scored 10 (goals) in a row. For the rest of it we were pretty even," she said.
"The first quarter was great, just what you want. It was so tight and so hard for both teams to move the ball, but once we had that bad patch, the pressure was off for them because we were playing catch-up.
"It's very unfamiliar territory for us, as it doesn't happen against most sides."
McIntyre is hoping a rare training session together at Colbinabbin on Thursday night - rare given the spread out location of the playing group - might extract something extra from the Grasshoppers going into Saturday.
"We'll give it everything we've got and we've tweaked a few things," she said.
"The beauty is they are a proud team and they will be intent on improving on last week.
"They (White Hills) are a very good team, so versatile and have so much depth. It must be hard for them to decide who to play and when.
"But we'll give it a real shot."
Only three goals separated the Demons and Grasshoppers earlier in the season in round nine.
On Sunday, Heathcote clashes with Mount Pleasant in the elimination final.
The Saints will be breaking a 12-year finals drought.
