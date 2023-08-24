Pioneers girls resume Talent League season after lengthy break

THE Bendigo Pioneers girls will be back in action for the first time in more than a month when they resume their Coates Talent League season on Sunday.
The Pioneers girls travel to Warrawee Park to take on the Oakleigh Chargers in what will be the side's first game since July 15.
The Pioneers girls resume their season with a 2-9 record and having already played Oakleigh once this year, going down by 74 points at the QEO in round 11.
While it has been an extended break for the Pioneers girls, they had the quartet of Bryde O'Rourke, Lila Keck, Steph Demeo and Keely Fullerton last week represent Victoria Country against Western Australia in the Under-18 National Championships.
Victoria Country won by nine points, with Keck kicking a goal. Victoria Country ended the championships fifth out of the six teams with a 1-2 record, with the title taken out by South Australia.
Sunday's clash shapes as a mighty tough test for the Pioneers, with Oakleigh on top of the girls ladder with a 9-2 record.
Sunday's match between the Pioneers and Chargers starts at 1pm.
Meanwhile, the Pioneers boys will take on the Geelong Falcons at Ballarat's Mars Stadium on Sunday in what is the final home and away round of the boys season.
The Pioneers, who are navigating through a lengthy injury list, have a 5-7 record and are coming off a 48-point loss to the Greater Western Victoria Rebels last week where they were dominated after half-time.
The Pioneers are 10th on the ladder, while the Falcons (7-5) are seventh, with Sunday's game starting at 1pm.
B: Alice Voss, Emma Daley, Lola Modoo
HB: Madison Ibrahim, Bryde O'Rourke, Steph Demeo
C: Lottie Adams, Nadia Peebles, Lacey Nihill
HF: Keely Fullerton, Kaylea Kobzan, Lila Keck
F: Jerrah Caruso, Ava Bibby, Gemma Roberts
FOLL: Atong Dang, Paige Duffy, Maddi Smith
INTER: Caitlin Evans, Olivia Lacy, Ella Plattfuss
B: Pala Kuma, Gus Toll, Malik Gordon
HB: Tobie Travaglia, Will Burke, Oliver Poole
C: Wil Bennett, Tom Evans, Brodie Jones
HF: Dayten Uerata, Hugh Byrne, RJ Watson
F: Eli Pearce, Shaun Watson, Oliver Morris
FOLL: Jacob Nihill, Charlie Hillier, Oskar Smartt
INTER: Jack McMahon, Nic Jephson, Kaian Constable, Taj McMillan, Xavier Austin
