Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse
Have Your Say

Harmac Homes enters into administration, Bendigo builds paused

Erin Williams
By Erin Williams
Updated August 24 2023 - 7:13pm, first published 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Construction will pause for five weeks on houses being built by Harmac Homes after the company went into voluntary administration this week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Erin Williams

Erin Williams

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.