January 23, 2022 - Stopped while driving by police. He told police, "I'm not driving, I'm commuting".



March 4, 2022 - Driver of vehicle with cancelled licence at a BP service station. Later interviewed at his home. He told police he "never received any notification in relation to cancellation" and said "I don't need one under human rights".



March 25, 2022 - Stopped while driving by police. They discovered his licence was disqualified.

April 8, 2022 - In Kyneton, Bowling failed to stop at stop sign before being intercepted by police. Refused to complete an oral fluid test, was still unlicensed, was on bail and was breaking bail conditions by driving. His explanation was "thought it was give way".



May 12, 2022 - Driving in vehicle with no registration plates on the rear while licence cancelled and on bail.



July 29, 2022 - Intercepted driving in Malmsbury with cancelled licence, unregistered vehicle with no plates attached "to attend work".



October 9, 2022 - Unlicensed driving in unregistered vehicle and failed an oral fluid test by testing positive for methylamphetamine. He told police he didn't know he had drugs in his system.

