Excuses such as "I'm not driving, I'm commuting" and "I don't need one (a licence) under human rights" did not protect a persistent Kyneton road offender from jail.
James Bowling has been taken into custody with a prison sentence of four months for a stream of driving offences that the Kyneton Magistrates' Court heard had been adjourned "too many times before".
Bowling appeared on August 15, 2023, on nine matters to which he pleaded guilty - including to charges of failing oral fluid tests, multiple charges of using an unregistered vehicle, failing to stop at a stop sign, driving without plates, driving with false plates and three counts of unlicensed driving.
Bowling's licence has also been disqualified for 48 months, he has been fined $2250 and if he drives again, Magistrate Michael Coghlan said he would face a penalty of up to two years in prison.
The breach of his previous community corrections order has been referred to the County Court.
Bowling told the court he is a full-time carer for his partner, is on a disability pension and also collects firewood to support himself.
The court heard some of Bowling's new driving crimes occurred the day before previous court appearances in the Magistrates' Court for other matters and also while he was facing charges in the County Court.
Bowling told the court he has stopped driving since his last crime.
"I've had enough of it, I can't justify my actions, nor will I waste the court's time in trying to justify it," he said.
He was imprisoned for 44 days from December 2021 to January 2022 for previous driving offences but he has continued to put road users at risk since his release.
The court heard his recently driving offences included:
