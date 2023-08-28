Bendigo Advertiser
Kyneton driver jailed for repeat court matters

Lucy Williams
By Lucy Williams
August 29 2023 - 5:30am
Man sentenced to four months in prison for persistent driving offences. Picture from Victorian Magistrates' Courts
Excuses such as "I'm not driving, I'm commuting" and "I don't need one (a licence) under human rights" did not protect a persistent Kyneton road offender from jail.

