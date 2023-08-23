A Melton based man who stole more than $8000 from an intellectually disabled woman with whom he had started a relationship has been ordered to pay back the money to the court and complete 150 hours of community work.
Ryan Brown, 35, must pay back the $8327.23 he stole from the woman, by making online bank transfers from her account to his, and has been placed on a community corrections order with conviction for his offending against the woman.
Brown, who was supported in court by his mother in the Kyneton Magistrates' Court, denied the charge of dishonestly obtaining financial advantage.
The court ultimately found him guilty of taking the money between April 5, 2022, to June 2, 2022, in which he began an intimate relationship with the woman, who had an intellectual disability.
He obtained her bank details and made several transfer to his own account through a banking app.
The court heard he told police the woman uploaded he app onto his phone and that she had used the app for four or five weeks.
The court heard Brown offered "inconsistent information" about the timeline of the pair's relationship.
Brown also faced court on charges including drug driving.
For failing an oral fluid test, by testing positive for methylamphetamine, he has been disqualified from driving for six months and fined $500 with $136.70 statutory costs.
For negligently dealing with the proceeds of crime, namely registration plates he knew to be stolen, he has been convicted and fined $500 and for driving an unregistered vehicle he has been fined $500 without conviction.
