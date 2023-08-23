Bendigo Advertiser
Kyneton Magistrates' Court: man steals $8000 from disabled woman

Lucy Williams
By Lucy Williams
Updated August 24 2023 - 6:05pm, first published 5:30am
Man fronted Kyneton Magistrates' Court for taking advantage of woman with a disability. Picture by Magistrates Courts of Victoria
A Melton based man who stole more than $8000 from an intellectually disabled woman with whom he had started a relationship has been ordered to pay back the money to the court and complete 150 hours of community work.

