42 Argyll Drive, Junortoun | Perfect for downsizers or as a first home

By Feature Property
August 24 2023 - 5:00pm
Skip the building queue and just move in
  • 42 Argyll Drive, Junortoun
  • Bed 3 | Bath 2 | Car 2
  • $755,000 - $775,000
  • Agency: McKean McGregor
  • Agent: Amy Sim 0427 703 661
  • Inspect: By appointment

This property in McIvor Forest Estate is a rare find. Surrounded by quality-built homes, lush bushland walking tracks, and picturesque parklands, it's ideal for families, first home buyers, or downsizers seeking comfort and convenience.

