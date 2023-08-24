Skip the building queue and just move in

This property in McIvor Forest Estate is a rare find. Surrounded by quality-built homes, lush bushland walking tracks, and picturesque parklands, it's ideal for families, first home buyers, or downsizers seeking comfort and convenience.
The spacious entry hallway has timeless timber-look flooring, creating a sense of sophistication and space.
A private main retreat has a walk-in robe and ensuite with classic styling and modern amenities. Nearby is a study nook, ideal for working from home.
A separate bedroom wing has three well-sized bedrooms, serviced by a central bathroom with a freestanding soaking tub and timeless design choices. A separate toilet and full laundry also service this wing.
The heart of the home is a light-filled open plan living, dining and kitchen space, with a seamless flow between indoor and outdoor living. An inviting outdoor area, accessible through French doors.
The appeal of the kitchen's classic design blended with modern amenities is sure to stand the test of time. A chef's delight, the kitchen has timber benchtops, an island bench with feature pendant lighting, a farmhouse sink and moulded cabinetry. The walk-in pantry ensures ample storage and convenient garage access.
Positioned on the 785 square metre block, the spacious yard has side access and endless opportunities to create your own personal space.
