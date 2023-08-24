Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

95 Olinda Street, Quarry Hill | An inner city beauty

By Feature Property
August 24 2023 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Solid red brick terrace in Quarry Hill
Solid red brick terrace in Quarry Hill
  • 95 Olinda Street, Quarry Hill
  • Bed 3 | Bath 2 | Car 3
  • $840,000 - $880,000
  • Agency: Gavin Butler Real Estate
  • Agent: Gavin Butler 0427 887 766
  • Inspect: Saturday 12.15pm to 12.45pm

This central solid red brick Victorian terrace home oozes character and style.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.