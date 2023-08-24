Solid red brick terrace in Quarry Hill

This central solid red brick Victorian terrace home oozes character and style.
Sitting on a 473 square metre block, the beauty, privacy, and uniqueness of this inner city home has to be seen to be appreciated.
The entrance is graced by brick stairs leading to the front bullnose verandah that has beautiful cast iron lacework.
A wide passage is lined with bamboo floors that continue throughout the home and there are extensive original period features throughout: 4.27 metre-high and dado board ceilings, exquisite cornices, a coloured glass panel door, four fireplaces and cast iron insert.
This property has two large living areas, including a lounge/dining and spacious open plan kitchen/meals and family room. The striking kitchen has quality cabinetry, dishwasher, a Lofra 900mm upright stove and cooktop.
The main bedroom has an ensuite and walk-in robe, while the remaining bedrooms have robes and fireplaces. There is a gas log fire ducted to the bedrooms and dining/living area, and a split system.
A triple garage has a private studio/gym and mezzanine and the private courtyard has a brick wood-fired pizza oven.
The proximity to the train station, Marketplace Shopping Centre and CBD makes this a desirable and prestigious home.
