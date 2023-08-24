Bendigo Advertiser
3 William Court, Junortoun | Peaceful country lifestyle near the city

By House of the Week
Updated August 24 2023 - 4:20pm, first published 4:00pm
Family homestead not far from the city
  • 3 William Court, Junortoun
  • Bed 4 | Bath 2 | Car 8
  • $1,000,000 - $1,050,000
  • Agency: Belle Property Bendigo
  • Agent: Tim Noonan - 0413 464 949
  • Inspect: By appointment

This fantastic family homestead is positioned in the heart of the Homebush Estate in Junortoun.

