Family homestead not far from the city

This fantastic family homestead is positioned in the heart of the Homebush Estate in Junortoun.
Providing wide open spaces and two acres of land, the property includes the luxury of a swimming pool, plenty of indoor and outdoor living/family space and a large shed.
Well-loved for many years and beautifully maintained, this home is ready for a new chapter.
The charming brick veneer family homestead has expansive bay windows, a bullnose verandah and a circular drive.
The house has four bedrooms, providing ample space for family members or guests to retreat comfortably.
The main suite provides a private space at the front of the home, with a ceiling fan, walk-in robe and ensuite.
Three huge living areas spanning the width of the home provide generous spaces to relax, entertain and enjoy the picturesque country views.
Two wood heaters efficiently heat the entire home, complemented by ceiling fans and cross ventilation through the wide windows for year-round comfort.
The recently refurbished central kitchen comes equipped with stainless steel appliances, a corner pantry and return bench, perfect for gathering with family and friends.
Outside is designed for play and fun, with numerous covered entertaining areas and a concrete inground pool (6.5 x 8 metres) with a cabana.
An expansive 18 x 7 metre shed, equipped with solar panels and an additional wood heater, provides ample space for storage, workshops or hobbies.
A section of the backyard closest to the house has been fenced off, and the rest of the land is flat, evenly grassed and peppered with established trees.
"It's good for storing a caravan, somewhere for the kids to ride their bikes, or you could have a couple of sheep," says selling agent Tim Noonan from Belle Property Bendigo.
A large carport at the front can house multiple vehicles.
Embrace the peaceful countryside lifestyle while remaining conveniently connected to city amenities. The property has easy access to schools, recreation facilities, amenities and picturesque bushland.
Situated less than 10 minutes from Strathfieldsaye and the Kennington/Strathdale shopping precinct, it's also just 11 kilometres from Bendigo.
