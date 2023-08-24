Police will ride at dawn - and other times of the day - to fight anti-social behaviour in Bendigo CBD hotspots.
Uniform officers, drones and even four-legged crimefighters will be out in force for another two weeks as part of Operation Landscape.
This is the force's most recent attempt to keep crime out of places such as the Hargreaves Street mall, Mitchell Street bus stop and Bendigo Railway Station.
Acting Senior Sergeant Rod Davis said the first two weeks had kept police busy.
"Our aim is to have a highly visible police presence in these areas," he said.
"We've been monitoring and had public feedback from our recent surveys, so we know the activity is there.
"We know our time isn't wasted in these spots so it's worth it for us."
Some examples of anti-social behaviour police are targeting are violence, public drunkenness, swearing in public, shop theft and more.
Acting Senior Sergeant Davis had a stark warning for anyone considering "causing trouble" in these areas.
"If you're coming down (to the Hargreaves Street Mall) to commit a crime - shoplift, assault people - just don't," he said.
"A lot of businesses have young people working in them and we don't want them to be deterred or hurt."
Acting Senior Sergeant Davis encouraged anyone to approach police on duty.
"If you have a question or an issue, we need to know," he said.
"We don't want people to be afraid of police and speaking up.
"Even to just say hello to us or our horses, we're happy to chat."
It comes after police carried out Operation Flower in response to the same issue back in March.
Operation Landscape will be resourced by Bendigo uniform members and highway patrol with assistance from the Bendigo police drone unit and Public Transport Victoria.
Anyone wishing to make a report is encouraged to contact 131 444 for non-urgent crime and events anytime, anywhere 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
They can also call or make an anonymous report online through Crimestoppers on on 1800 333 000 or at crimestoppersvic.com.au
In an emergency, call Triple Zero (000)
