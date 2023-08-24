A rail trail from Castlemaine to Maryborough could lead to an $80 million economic boost to the Mount Alexander and Goldfields Shires in its first 10 years of operation, a new study has found.
A feasibility study funded by the state government, found the proposed 60km trail, to be built on a disused rail line, could attract tens of thousands of visitors a year to local communities while supporting about 160 new jobs.
The Castlemaine-Maryborough Rail Trail organisation met with state and local government representatives at Cairn Curran Reservoir on Thursday, August 24 to release the 112-page report and discuss the social and economic impacts the trail could have.
MORE NEWS:
"A trail can help thread the many powerful attractions this region has and knit the communities along the trail even closer together," CMRT President, Dr Janice Simpson, said.
"Rail trails in other regions have shown how they can bring added prosperity to smaller communities through jobs and new businesses. This trail will too."
The study looked at five rail trails in Victoria and one in southern New South Wales, and found they had "lifted tourism and brought increased economic activity to communities they passed through, with very little disruption to nearby landowners or agriculture."
"The study shows this trail can also bring social and wellbeing benefits to communities," Dr Simpson said.
"The trail offers another way for families to enjoy the outdoors together, and for adults and children to take safe, off-road commuting within the larger towns or between the towns."
OTHER NEWS:
The construction of the trail was estimated to cost about $24 million, with remediation work needed at more than 60 bridges and crossings and 25 culverts, to make them safer for trail users.
With planning, design project management, land manager negotiations and community consultation factored in the total cost was forecast at up to $38 million.
But, Dr Simpson said the trail could generate about $80 million in regional economic benefits.
The group had surveyed local residents and business owners and found out of 13000 respondents, 95 per cent supported the trail.
The study was carried out by planners from Fitzgerald Frisby Landscape Architects, economists from Urban Enterprise and engineers and quantity surveyors from Newton Kerr Partners.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.