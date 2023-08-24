Hop across the city, take in these events this weekend

All you cosplayers and comic fans can rejoice because Bendi-Con is back this weekend!
The event is a pop culture fanatics dream, with a market featuring comics, pop culture memorabilia, toys, fashion and loads more on the day.
The event's first International guests will also take the stage, but we'll let you find out who you're in to meet!
If you're looking for something to do on a chilly night, rug up and head on out to the Great Stupa for its latest light extravaganza.
The next Enlighten celebrates the Hungry Ghost - a time acknowledged in some Buddhist and Taoist traditions when people believe that the gates of the afterlife are opened and the ghosts of ancestors visit the living for food, entertainment and mischief.
To appease the ghosts, the Great Stupa will have offerings, prayers and entertainment for the whole family.
If you're looking for something to eat and drink, hop across Bendigo tasting a range of locally-made beer - because why not?
Bendigo on the Hop will once again pair some of the city's finest beer venues with Australia's best independent breweries.
Meet and talk to the brewers, experience unique beers brewed just for this event, and be entertained by live music all while you take a leisurely stroll from venue to venue in beautiful, historic Bendigo.
Keep yourselves safe and enjoy!
