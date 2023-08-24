The state government has backed down on plans to cut visiting teacher positions following a public backlash.
The government had intended to sack of 85 of 117 teachers in the Visiting Teacher Service, which caters particularly for hearing and vision impaired students.
At Bendigo Senior Secondary College, the MPs heard about rising levels of anxiety and "complexity" students were experiencing and that "far more children are presenting with various disabilities now", something being seen statewide.
On August 22, Victorian Education Minister Natalie Hutchins reversed the decision, saying the government would not be proceeding with its plans to slash visiting teacher roles from 117 to 32.
"We've listened to families, carers and teachers, and have heard about the value that our Visiting Teachers provide for children with disabilities across the state," Ms Hutchins said.
"All Visiting Teachers will be retained.
"Many students who currently receive support from the Visiting Teachers program will get the same extra assistance as part of our $1.6 billion Disability Inclusion reforms.
"We will bring Visiting Teachers into the Disability Inclusion program as Disability Inclusion Visiting Teachers for schools and families who wish to keep using the service."
Victorian branch president of the Australian Education Union Victorian Branch Meredith Peace has welcomed the news.
"This is an important win for our members and the students, their families, and schools they work with," she said.
"By highlighting the important role visiting teachers play in our schools, we have been able to ensure the continuation of this important program.
"Visiting teachers are expert, specialised teachers who play a crucial role in our public schools and help ensure that students in need get the supports they require to thrive academically and socially.
"We are pleased the Minister has genuinely engaged with the AEU, parents, disability advocacy groups, families and the community and taken this proposal off the table.
