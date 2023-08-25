The celebrations at Strathfieldsaye Primary School to mark a century and a half of history will continue in September with a day of special events.
Principal Cindi Bruechert, co-school captain Olivia Walpole, grade five student Jack Leslie and his mother, former student and business and HR manager Sally Downes are some of the many people that are ready to toast that milestone.
Earlier this year the school held a birthday event during which former pupils from the 1998 school year helped dig up a time capsule they had buried, with past students in the 90s among the crowds.
On September 9, the school will hold an event to unveil a commemorative hand-painted mural, performances from students, school captain interviews with graduates and a high tea.
Principal Mrs Cindi Bruechert said pupils and the community were thrilled to be reaching the huge milestone.
"It's a very significant occasion and there are many generations of families who have come through this school so to acknowledge their contribution will be really special," she said.
"The milestone is also an opportunity to celebrate the teachers that have played a huge part in the education of our students today and in the past.
"Our event on September 9 is a wonderful opportunity to forge links from the past to the present.
"There has been a committee working hard for many months to bring together a day filled with fun activities, memories, and reflection of decades past."
Mrs Bruechert said she hoped to welcome a lot of people with a connection to the school and to allow them to share their memories.
The school first opened its doors in 1873 in the Strathfieldsaye Shire Hall before it moved to its Uxbridge Street site the following year with around 40 eager youngsters.
The school population has now ballooned, alongside growth in the suburb, and now has more than 550 students alongside 60 teaching and support staff.
The event on September 9 will run from 11am to 3pm at 9 Uxbridge Street, Strathfieldsaye.
Anyone wishing to attend the special day is asked to pre-register through the school's website at strathfieldsaye.ps@education.vic.gov.au
