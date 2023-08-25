A hundred students on stage transported Eaglehawk audiences to the icy kingdom of Arendelle in St Liborious Primary School's Bendigo-first production of Frozen Junior.
The Eaglehawk school's 275 students each took part in the musical, which had two sell-out shows on August 23 and 24.
Music and performing arts teacher Claire Sexton said the school puts together a production every two years with grade three to six students taking on roles which they practice in performing arts and visual arts classes.
"They drive the whole thing, so they get to choose whether they want to be onstage so this year, 100 students decided to be onstage and then there were about 20 students who decided to do backstage," Ms Sexton said.
"Then the others, I think there were about 42 students, they did what we call the supporting roles so they organised the fundraising, the publicity, the marketing, the hair and makeup, and all of that kind of thing.
Ms Sexton said the youngest students - the grade prep, ones and twos also do one song each.
"They learn how to sing one of the songs from the show and they do a dance to it - so really it is like a whole school production!"
The schedule has been jam-packed with only around an hour and 20 minutes each week from the start of the year to work on rehearsals but Ms Sexton said as the performances approached the children took part in lunchtime practice too.
Frozen, a film that has become a modern classic, was first released as a junior musical in late 2022. St Liborius is one of the first schools in the state and the first locally to put on the production.
The junior version of the 2018 Broadway musical brings together the same characters centred on the story of two sisters - Anna and Elsa - with the iconic songs from the film written by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez.
There are also some new tunes written specifically for the junior production to bring the story even more to life.
