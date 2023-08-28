Bendigo Advertiser
Christopher Blackburn faces Bendigo court for sex offences

Lucy Williams
By Lucy Williams
Updated August 29 2023 - 11:19am, first published 4:00am
Child sex abuser admits social media posts to victim were 'rotten'
Child sex abuser admits social media posts to victim were 'rotten'

A 40-year old man has described as 'rotten' some of the highly-sexualised social media messages he sent to his child victim.

