HDFNL says it's over to you commission as clubs remain in limbo

MARONG, Maiden Gully YCW and the Cohuna Kangas are all still in limbo as they continue to seek to join the Heathcote District Football Netball League from next year.
The HDFNL has now put the decision on whether the three clubs should be given the green light to join its competition back onto the AFL Central Victoria commission.
At a HDFNL meeting on Wednesday night in relation to the submissions of the Panthers, Eagles and Kangas, the majority of clubs voted that the HDFNL remain as is in 2024.
But the league in a statement released on Thursday morning said it would accept the clubs if the commission approved their transfer.
"We voted to accept Maiden Gully last year and that decision was overturned (by the commission)," HDFNL chairman Peter Cole said.
"Yes, the majority vote was for our league to stay the same in 2024, but ultimately, the commission will make the final call.
"If the commission decides to move these clubs into our league then we will make it work as best we can."
If the commission decides to move these clubs into our league then we will make it work as best we can- Peter Cole - HDFNL chairman
The HDFNL statement said "several clubs cited their decision was based on club members wanting to stay together and continue building their clubs and junior pathways.
"Clubs also expressed concern around a two-tiered competition and uncertainty in the future of league structures within the AFL commission's region as influential in their vote to remain the same."
It has been a tumultuous past three weeks for football/netball in the region after AFLCV announced on August 4 it was seeking feedback from all Bendigo, Heathcote District and Loddon Valley clubs for a proposed new league as early as next year.
Both the BFNL and HDFNL boards have been highly critical of the AFLCV commission during the process for the lack of consultation given what was proposed of an additional competition would have been the biggest shake-up to football in the region since the disbandment of the Golden City league in 1982.
AFLCV has since announced that its proposal for a new league to be introduced into the region as early as next year won't be going ahead for 2024.
However, that hasn't stopped clubs such as Kyneton in the Bendigo league strongly weighing up where its future lies, with the Tigers considering the Riddell District league as an option beyond this year.
"We are extremely frustrated and feel there are people who are unaccountable for their actions at commission level," Cole said.
"All we have asked through probably five or six letters during this process is help us to make a decision by giving us what your preference is (regarding the three clubs seeking admittance) and we still have got nothing.
"The commission is supposedly here for the betterment of country football and all that is being caused at the moment is a gutache for all the volunteers and committees and that came through loud and clear at our meeting last night.
"Our clubs through all this, which has been going on for two years after what we went through with Maiden Gully last year, now feel that why should we be the ones to have to make a decision on where these clubs play given it's the commission's decision.
"We have not said we will not take any of them, what we have said is we are happy with the way we are with a nine-club league, but we are more than happy to change and adapt if that's what the commission wants.
"It is the commission's decision to make and we will support whatever it is they make."
It is the commission's decision to make and we will support whatever it is they make- Peter Cole - HDFNL chairman
Following the media release from the HDFNL, AFL Central Victoria issued a statement after contacting AFL Victoria to confirm rules and regulations.
"The AFL Central Vic commission does not have a role to play until the HDFNL confirms their intention to accept a club or clubs. The details contained in the HDFNL media release today are not consistent with the process defined in the relevant AFL Victoria Regulations detailed below:
"Under AFL Victoria Community Affiliate Regulations,
4.3 b) A Destination Affiliate (HDFNL) intending to accept the transfer of an existing or amalgamated club from another affiliate shall notify AFL Victoria (in these cases the role is delegated to AFL Central Vic given the club transfers are all within our Region*) of its intention to accept such a transfer in writing, not before 1st August and by no later than 5pm on 31st October.
*Section 4.1 delegates the role to relevant region where the club transfers are within a region.
"For the sake of clarification, the commission has no authority to unilaterally transfer a club from one league to another league."
For the sake of clarification, the commission has no authority to unilaterally transfer a club from one league to another league- AFL Central Victoria statement
This is the second year in a row Maiden Gully YCW has gone through the process of seeking to leave the Loddon Valley league and join Heathcote District.
The Eagles unsuccessfully tried to leave the LVFNL for the HDFNL last year when their move was initially blocked by the majority of LVFNL clubs and their subsequent appeal was denied by AFL Central Victoria citing 'insufficient merit'.
Maiden Gully YCW president Chris Garlick said he wasn't surprised at the outcome of Wednesday night's HDFNL meeting given all the uncertainty of recent weeks in regards to AFLCV's future plans.
"We'll wait and see what happens now with the commission and what direction they take it," Garlick said.
Asked if he still retained a level of optimism that the Eagles would be playing in the HDFNL next year, Garlick said: "It's no good guessing, we'll just wait to see how it pans out.
"We'll deal with whatever the outcome is and make it work.
"After all the confusion of the past few weeks we've had a lot of discussions behind the scenes and last night's outcome certainly wasn't unexpected at all... it's not like we're shocked or anything like that.
"By the reading of the media release, it appears the commission still has an opportunity for change if that's what they want to do and Heathcote District has left that door open."
While the Eagles' future home beyond this year is still to be officially decided, they remain heavily involved in the LVFNL finals.
The Eagles have their A grade, B grade, C grade and C reserve teams all in second semi-finals at Serpentine on Saturday, plus their 17-under, 15-under and 13-under netball teams, and reserves football, in first semi-finals at Pyramid Hill on Sunday.
The Eagles haven't had an under-18 football team for the past two years, but Garlick said the club had a "strong desire" to revive its under-18 side next season.
Given Marong's desire to join the HDFNL from 2024 is still to be resolved, Panthers' president Danny Tyler chose not to comment on the situation when contacted by the Bendigo Advertiser.
The Panthers are also still a major player in the LVFNL finals, with their seniors, reserves and under-18 football teams all undefeated and playing in second semi-finals on Saturday, as well as C grade, B grade, C reserve and 17-under netball sides.
Marong's A grade netball team will play Pyramid Hill in Sunday's first semi-final.
The Panthers did have an interest last year in seeking to join the HDFNL for this season, but never formally applied.
The Cohuna Kangas play in the Central Murray league and in July received enough support (80 per cent) from its member base to pursue a move to the HDFNL.
The Kangas have played in the Central Murray league since 1997, but are exploring their future options based on declining player numbers across both their football and netball teams, as well as a geographical shift in population and more of its player and member base now linked to Echuca, Bendigo and Melbourne.
The Bendigo Advertiser has attempted to contact Kangas' president Rick Easton.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.