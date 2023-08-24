Calling all people with a passion for learning about military history, science fiction and even agricultural history.
Bendigo's own Golden City Collectors Association are hosting its 38th annual militaria and collectable show at the multi-sports complex in Waterson Court, Golden Square.
The event showcases some of the finest antique weapons, uniforms and memorabilia from by-gone eras and conflicts which are owned by central Victorian collectors.
Convenor of the event Sue Rawlings said the collectors were a group dedicated to keeping as much history alive as possible for people to learn from.
"GCCA's aim is to promote and encourage a responsible preservation of collections of historical and antique artefacts for future generations," she said.
"We want to foster and promote public awareness and the importance of preserving our heritage and history."
Ms Rawlings said there had been a steady growth in those involved in the group after it began in the early 1970s.
She said local members meet regularly to talk shop and trade stories.
"The GCCA has grown from humble beginnings in 1972 when a dozen men with an interest in antique firearms began to meet on a regular basis," she said.
"Almost 50 years later the club has over 320 members.
"Those who live locally meet on the second Tuesday of every month at the Quarry Hill Community Hall where they share their love of collecting."
Ms Rawlings said the members of the collectors' group had also taken part in other historical re-enactments including the Red Ribbon Agitations and the 150th anniversary of the founding of the state of Victoria in 2004.
She said this year would include a guest appearance by singer Suzanne O'Brien.
"A feature of this year's event will be roving singer Suzanne O'Brien who will sing songs from the 1940s and 50s adding a touch of vintage glamour," she said.
"Her WWII-era tributes in her WAAAF uniform will complement the militaria theme of our show."
Other stalls will have displays including Planet of the Apes, Allied Air Force equipment, Batman collectables, shearing history and a number of vintage recording equipment.
"This year we welcome the Bendigo Modellers who will be displaying anything from individually created models to a diorama of Star Wars," she said.
The event will run over August 26 and 27.
