This week in 2010, Bendigo's beloved Chinese Precint, now known as Dai Gum San, officially opened.
Today, the area is the backdrop of many events such as some parts of the city's Easter Fair and even saw the launch of Bendigo's MONOPOLY board.
Then Bendigo teen Belinda Speight launched her book about her life living with autism.
Catholic College Bendigo students Conor Whelan and Aimee Phegan, and 11 other students from the diocese were part of the Victorian Schools Pilgrimage Group who were chosen to head to Rome for the once-in-a-lifetime experience.
Bendigo jeweller Paul Sens applied the finishing touches to the acclaimed Michelsen Medal that week.
The medal was awarded to Bendigo Football League's player of the season at a pre-grand final gala ceremony, at the All Seasons Resort on September 12.
