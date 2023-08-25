It's do-or-die time for Donald and Nullawil as the two sides prepare for what recent history suggests should be a thrilling elimination final.
In only their first season since moving from the Golden Rivers Football League to the stronger NCFL, the Maroons have shocked some pundits by showing they are more than capable of challenging the best the league has to offer.
A win here would make for a great story, but Donald certainly isn't caring about sentiment or storylines in their search for redemption after losing the 2022 decider.
The Blues beat the Maroons twice throughout the home and away season by a combined 23 points, but that counts for little now, according to Blues coach Rohan Brown.
"All four sides can win it, and it will come down to who plays their best footy when it counts," Brown said.
"Everything gets thrown out the window, and it's a nil-all draw now.
"It's going to be a great match because we're both similar sides who like to run and pull the trigger, so it's not going to be a blowout either way."
Where Maroons skipper Jordan Humphreys plays will be a big focus, with his ability to be a line breaker across half back or kick big bags in attack both vital to the Maroons' success.
Blues defender Noah Berry did a strong job on Humphreys last time out and will be a big part of Brown's defensive structure.
"He's been awesome recently and did a great job on Nick Thompson last week," he said.
"But they've got multiple dangerous goalkickers, so I wouldn't be surprised if Jordan (Humphreys) plays across half-back.
"We've got Logan Geddes up our sleeve, who we can use in a lockdown role, and Kieran Bell should return also."
At the time of writing, Bell, Jamie Papalia and Eddie Landwehr had to pass Thursday night training fitness tests to play, but Brown said he expected all three to get through.
Brown said he believes stars Ryley Barrack and Ross Young will have big finals series with the pair in tremendous form.
Young was immense against Charlton last week, with Brown even suggesting it was the best game he had seen the midfielder play.
"It's great to see the good players playing well in finals, and I love watching Ryley Barrack, Sam Dunstan and Ross Young," Brown said.
"They are guns and pretty crucial to what we do, so if those three can have an impact and the other guys feed off them, we'll be alright."
The winner earns a week off before facing the loser of the Sea Lake-Nandaly versus Birchip-Watchem at St Arnaud in a fortnight's time.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.