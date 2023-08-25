Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse extra

NCFL: Donald vs Nullawil EF preview

NS
By Nathan Spicer
Updated August 25 2023 - 4:16pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nullawil's Jordan Humphreys will be crucial to the Maroons success on Saturday. Picture by Blake Lee
Nullawil's Jordan Humphreys will be crucial to the Maroons success on Saturday. Picture by Blake Lee

It's do-or-die time for Donald and Nullawil as the two sides prepare for what recent history suggests should be a thrilling elimination final.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NS

Nathan Spicer

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.