Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse
Watch

Children's entertainment star Emma Memma in surprise Epsom visit

DC
By David Chapman
Updated August 23 2023 - 9:05pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Children and teachers at Epsom childcare centre Journey Early Learning were given a huge treat on August 23 when Emma Memma paid them a surprise visit.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DC

David Chapman

Deputy editor

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.