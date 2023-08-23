Children and teachers at Epsom childcare centre Journey Early Learning were given a huge treat on August 23 when Emma Memma paid them a surprise visit.
Formerly known as Emma Wiggle, the children's entertainment star gave a reading of her book How Are You? as part of National Book Week and performed some songs for the excited children to dance to.
Children rushed to peer through the fence as Emma walked up to the gates of the Epsom centre and was mobbed by excited fans as she walked through the classrooms.
"This is the best Book Week ever," Emma said of the reaction to her visit.
Emma's visit was the result of a competition run on her Facebook page.
Educational leader at Epsom Lynne Knight said people were asked to tag their pre-school/childcare centre on the page and the one with the most tags would see Emma pay a visit.
"Luckily we had enough tags and at 6.30 this morning we got a phone call to say Emma would be visiting," Ms Knight said.
"And it's all thanks to our beautiful and amazing families who tagged us.
"It was unexpected and very exciting to have her here."
Ms Knight said the centre had a big focus on communication which worked in well with Emma Memma's promotion of sign language.
Emma Memma will perform in concert in Bendigo on September 22 and the chance to visit some of the fans she may see at her concert was too good to pass up.
"We've been to 30 daycares in the past two months and to come to visit a town a few weeks before we have a concert here is really special," Emma said.
"To see the children in a setting where they are really comfortable and to see them party in a few weeks time is a great change.
MORE NEWS:
"It will be great to see them again (at the concert) and these visits help create familiarity."
Emma said she loved visiting Bendigo.
"I've been here 12 times in the last decade and to be in sunny Bendigo today is a treat," Emma said.
"It's the first time we've been to a daycare in Bendigo and it's been lovely."
