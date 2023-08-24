CVFLW: Hawks full of confidence ahead of preliminary final

Following the clubs' first finals win since entering the CVFLW, Eaglehawk heads to Friday night's preliminary final at the QEO, brimming with confidence.
Hawks coach Molly Metcalf said the 23-point win against Golden Square last Sunday marked the culmination of a 12-month campaign to secure that maiden finals victory, and now with that aim accomplished, there is a sense of freedom amongst the girls from the Borough.
"We were really pleased with the performance, and to win a final was our main goal coming into the year, so I'm thrilled we've ticked that off," Metcalf said.
"We were fine with finishing third because it meant every game was an elimination final, as we knew what each week means."
The Hawks face a much tougher challenge on the QEO against a Woorinen side that's had a fairy-tale run of its own in their first season in the competition.
In round 13, the Tigers beat Metcalf's girls at Canterbury Park by three goals thanks to a blistering third quarter that saw them kick three goals while keeping their opponents scoreless.
Besides that spurt, it was a 50-50 game, and Metcalf is preferring to focus on the positive periods from that contest.
"Our last outing with Woorinen, we brought a 60-point loss back to 18 points, so we know we're getting closer," Metcalf said.
"There was a ten-minute period we lapsed which was down to a lack of composure and confidence around the ball, but we know we can match it with them should we bring a four-quarter performance."
The Tigers contested based game is well suited to finals and got them within five goals of unbackable premiership favourites Castlemaine in the qualifying final.
How the Hawks more outside-based midfielders go in the heat of finals will be a key storyline.
"We know they're very tough at the ball and play a contested game, whereas our star midfielders tend to do their best work with their run and carry on the outside of the contest, so hopefully, we can counter them in that regards," Metcalf said.
Hawks defender Cass Coleman is expected to get the job on one of the Tigers' two star forwards - Donal Fellows and Natasha Kelly - after multiple eye-catching performances in big games throughout the regular season.
"Cass (Coleman) has come on in leaps and bounds this year and has done the job for us before," Metcalf said.
"She kept Kelly goalless last time and Eloise Gretgrix from Castlemaine to one earlier in the year playing a lockdown role.
"But it will be a shared task between the rest of our defence as well."
With both sides coming off a five-day break fitness will play a part.
The Hawks have 25 girls available, meaning some fresh legs will be utilised.
Unfortunately, midfielder Taylah Petrusma broke her ankle in the elimination final win and won't be seen until next year.
The winner plays the Magpies in the grand final next Friday.
