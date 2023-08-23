HDFNL: Antonowicz stepping up to co-coach at White Hills in 2024

WHITE Hills' focus is firmly on its push to end its Heathcote District league senior football premiership drought over the coming weeks, but the Demons have also cast an eye ahead to next year with the appointment of a new co-coach.
The Demons have announced gun forward/midfielder Kaiden Antonowicz is stepping up from vice-captain to join Jack Fallon in the senior co-coaching role next season.
Fallon has shared the role this season with Jake Pallpratt
Pallpratt will remain with the Demons as a player next year, but will relinquish the co-coaching duties.
"Jake is flat-out with his work and family and that's the reason why he is stepping back from the coaching," Fallon said on Wednesday.
"He has re-committed to play with us again next year, but needs to be able to put a bit more time into his business (Healthy Mates), which is understandable, so Kaiden has put his hand up to take on the role.
"Kaiden has a very similar thought process to me in regards to wanting to be part of what we're building. He feels he can add to it with his leadership and knowledge in the way he goes about his footy... he's obviously a superstar player and I'm very excited to work with him."
Antonowicz is in his first season at White Hills having joined the Demons from South Bendigo where he played from 2017-2022, kicking 281 goals.
Antonowicz is also a 2014 Shepparton Swans premiership player in the Goulburn Valley league alongside White Hills' team-mate Brady Childs.
Antonowicz finished runner-up in the HDFNL goalkicking to Mount Pleasant's Ben Weightman this year.
Weightman kicked 67 goals in the home and away season, edging out Antonowicz (65) and Heathcote's Corey Grindlay (62).
"Kaiden has ticked all the boxes for us this year and he's only going to get better," Fallon said.
"Coming into a new side in a new league it's always going to take a bit of time to get comfortable, but he has been great for us this year."
The HDFNL finals begin this weekend and for the first time since they last made a grand final in 2005 the Demons have the safety net of a double chance.
The Demons (12-4) finished third on the ladder behind Heathcote (13-3) and North Bendigo (13-3).
White Hills and North Bendigo will lock horns in the qualifying final at Heathcote this Saturday.
The Demons - who won their last senior flag in 1988 - upset the Bulldogs in last year's elimination final, but it's North Bendigo that has had the upper hand so far this year, winning both home and away meetings by 49 and 21 points.
"Our first goal for the year was to finish in the top three and have that double chance and it's pleasing we've been able to do that," Fallon said.
"North has beaten us twice this season, but I feel that playing them on a bit bigger oval at Heathcote will suit us a bit better in terms of when we played them at North a few weeks ago.
"But they are the only team that has been able to go to Heathcote this year and win at that ground, so it's going to be a big challenge for us."
The Demons head into Saturday with what Fallon expects to be a full-strength side for the first time this season and coming off an 81-point win over Colbinabbin last week in what was White Hills' biggest victory over the Grasshoppers since 2005.
The Demons have the equal-most teams in the HDFNL finals this year with eight, as does Mount Pleasant.
