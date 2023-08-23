Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse extra

Pioneers trio heading to Victorian State Draft Combine

NS
By Nathan Spicer
Updated August 23 2023 - 3:28pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hugh Byrne pounces on a loose footy. Picture by Brendan McCarthy
Hugh Byrne pounces on a loose footy. Picture by Brendan McCarthy

A trio of Bendigo Pioneers have been invited to attend the 2023 AFL State Draft Combines.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NS

Nathan Spicer

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.