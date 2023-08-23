Pioneers trio heading to Victorian State Draft Combine

A trio of Bendigo Pioneers have been invited to attend the 2023 AFL State Draft Combines.
Hugh Byrne, Oliver Poole and Oskar Smartt will showcase their talents at the Victorian Combine at Margaret Court Arena on Sunday, October 8, which is the day after the National Draft Combine concludes.
They will join 52 other players from across the country attending the State Combines in Victoria, Adelaide and Perth.
Eligibility is based on the number of nominations provided by AFL recruiters, with all 18 clubs submitting a list of preferred attendees.
"The AFL State Draft Combines provide another opportunity for players from across Australia to showcase their athletic prowess to AFL clubs ahead of the 2023 AFL Draft," AFL talent ambassador Kevin Sheehan.
"There is a long list of players who have participated in State Combines who have gone on to be recruited by AFL clubs and produced fantastic football careers."
Poole and Smartt were part of Vic Country's National Championships campaign, and both were impressive in the final game against rivals Vic Metro.
Poole is averaging 14.5 disposals, 4.3 tackles and 2.2 inside 50s a game for the Pioneers in 2023 and is currently in season-best form.
He kicked 2.1 and had 19 disposals in an otherwise poor day for his side against Gippsland Power in round 15 and nailed three goals on the QEO last Sunday.
Smartt is a dangerous and lively small forward/midfielder.
In his eight games for the Pioneers this season, he is averaging 12.5 possessions, 4.87 tackles and 4.25 inside 50s per game.
Vice-captain and tall forward Byrne has kicked 15 goals from his 12 Coates Talent League matches and is averaging 3.41 marks and 3.16 hit outs per game.
