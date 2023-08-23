Bendigo will host a two-day summit this week aimed at delivering better digital and telecommunication outcomes for central Victoria.
The Regional Development Australia Loddon Mallee's Digital Summit will bring together digital leaders from Victoria and beyond to shape the region's digital landscape for the next decade.
Digital technology is considered a catalyst for growth, driving new economic and employment opportunities across Australia.
Several high profile speakers will share their views on future action and investment for building a digital economy.
Industry leaders will also discuss how innovative new digital technologies and infrastructures are transforming industries.
The event will culminate in a Policy Paper to outline how the ideas raised at the summit can be put into action.
Brook Dixon, managing director of consultants Delos Delta, will emcee the event and said he could not think of a better place than Bendigo to host the summit.
"Bendigo is worthy to host this event with everything that's going on in the digital space in this region," Mr Dixon said.
"Bendigo Health is a great example with their focus on the future of healthcare and the way they leverage use of digital technology for the convenience of patients and to deliver better outcomes.
"Bendigo Telco is a small company pushing the boundaries of a range of options to deliver better digital connectivity and telecommunications."
Mr Dixon said the summit would also look at the agriculture and manufacturing industries and their use of automation and artificial intelligence (AI) to create new job opportunities in the digital sector.
He said the Policy Paper would be a record of all ideas and innovations arising from the summit.
It will be taken to governments - local, state and federal - and other decision-makers in the private sector to bring about the deployment and investment needed for improved digital technology in the region.
The summit starts Thursday, August 24 with an Innovation Walking Tour tour of Bendigo looking at Djaara Lights, the Bendigo 100GIG project, Bendigo Start-up Ecosystem, Emporium Hub and digital health.
Later that evening is the pre-summit Dinner at Mackenzie Quarters where former NSW Minister for Customer Service and Digital Government Victor Dominello will be the keynote speaker.
He is now the director of UNSW-UTS Trustworthy Digital Society Hub and a board member of Tech Council Australia
On Friday, August 25 the Digital Summit heads to the The Capital in Bendigo with presentations from 9am and a panel of guest speakers along with group activities.
