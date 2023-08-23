Canadian international Ruth Davis joins Spirit as second import

THE Bendigo Spirit have confirmed their second import for the upcoming WNBL season, with Canadian international and former Dallas Wings WNBA player Ruth Davis joining the roster.
Davis, 29, is a 198cm centre who was a gold medalist with Canada at the 2017 FIBA Women's AmericCup in Argentina and joins American Mehryn Kracker as the Spirit's imports for the 2023-24 WNBL season.
Davis spent a season in the WNBA with the Dallas Wings in 2016 after being taken with the 18th overall pick that year in the Draft, while the Spirit will be her third WNBL club.
Davis has previously played in the WNBL with both the Perth Lynx (2016-17) and Adelaide Lightning (2017-18).
Davis, who is currently based in Vancouver, will join the Spirit in Korea where the team will be competing in the Park Shin-Ja Cup tournament beginning this weekend.
"I've had great experiences in the WNBL. I played two seasons there in my early years, so it has been a while, but the league has really grown and progressed and I'm just super excited to be able to have the opportunity to play in it once again," Davis said.
"I was super excited for the Korea tour opportunity when Kennedy (Kereama, coach) told me and I jumped right on it.
"I think we've been building a really strong team, it seems to be a really balanced group of girls.
"We're definitely hoping to make a good run and do something really special here."
Spirit coach Kennedy Kereama said Davis combined vocal leadership skills with "great size and physical presence" to complement the vast experience she will bring to the court.
"There's a lot of experience there," Kereama said.
"What attracted us about Ruth was her experience at WNBL, WNBA and international levels.
"She's got great knowledge and is someone who's comfortable in their role.
"She's coming off an excellent season with Barca CBS in the top Spanish league (Spanish LF Endesa) averaging nearly a double-double (9.6 points, 8.2 rebounds).
"I feel like we've got a really balanced squad and were very intentional with who we recruited."
The Spirit have so far announced nine signings for the upcoming season, three of which are new players to the club - Davis, Kracker and Casey Samuels.
The Spirit's first game of the 2023-24 WNBL season will be against the defending champion Townsville Fire at Red Energy Arena on Saturday, November 4.
Spirit signings announced so far - Abbey Wehrung, Alex Wilson, Alicia Froling, Casey Samuels (new), Kelly Wilson, Kelsey Griffin, Mehryn Kraker (new), Ruth Davis (new), Sophia Locandro.
Meanwhile, Bendigo's Dyson Daniels has made the final Australian Boomers team for the upcoming FIBA World Cup.
The Boomers on Wednesday confirmed their final squad of 12 ahead of their opening Group E game against Finland on Friday.
Daniels, 20, will be part of a Boomers team that is aiming to win their first medal at a FIBA World Cup.
The FIBA World Cup starting Friday features 32 teams competing in three host countries - the Philippines, Indonesia and Japan.
And there is no let-up for Bendigo Braves women's star Amy Atwell.
Having last weekend been a part of the all-conquering Braves women's team that won the NBL1 national championship to cap a 28-0 undefeated season, Atwell is part of the Australian Opals squad that will travel to China for a five-game series.
The Australia-China series starts on Friday, with games to be played in Yulin, Sian and Yinchuan.
Atwell played 21 games for the Braves' women this year in her first season at the club, averaging 25.8 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists.
She was the south conference grand final MVP after scoring 36 points and hauling down eight rebounds in the Braves' hard-fought 83-78 win over Waverley that earned Bendigo its ticket to the NBL1 National Finals.
The Braves won all three of their NBL1 Finals games in Joondalup last weekend, including beating the Norths Bears 114-87 in the championship game.
