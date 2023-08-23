Bendigo Advertisersport
Canadian international Ruth Davis joins Spirit as second import

Updated August 23 2023 - 3:01pm, first published 1:03pm
Canada's Ruth Davis is the latest addition to the Bendigo Spirit roster for the 2023-24 WNBL season that begins in November.
THE Bendigo Spirit have confirmed their second import for the upcoming WNBL season, with Canadian international and former Dallas Wings WNBA player Ruth Davis joining the roster.

