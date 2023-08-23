Tigers romp home over Bombers in Bendigo's first VWFL match

Red Energy Arena hosted the inaugural Victorian Wheelchair Football League match in Bendigo on Sunday.
Richmond defeated Essendon 13.7 (85) to 3.6 (24) to jump the Bombers into third spot on the ladder.
But the game meant much more than just a result for Bendigo local and star Essendon forward Caleb Logan.
"It was a great day - the crowd was awesome, and they all got around me," Logan said.
"The family was there, and former Essendon player Michael Hartley came and watched us."
The Tigers pulled away early, taking a four-goal lead into quarter time and never relinquished their stranglehold on the contest.
Fellow Bendigo boy and Tigers skipper Chris Henderson scored seven goals for the Yellow and Black.
Logan did give his fans something to cheer about, reportedly scoring one of the goals of the year.
After grabbing the footy in the backline, Logan took on all-comers taking the ball from one end to the other.
It has been a season of transition for the Bombers after losing to the Tigers in the 2022 grand final, and while the performance on Saturday was disappointing, Logan said they're already looking on the up in 2024.
"It wasn't great from us, but we've got a plan in the works to improve our list next year and hopefully put in some better showings," he said.
With the day being a roaring success, Logan expects the showcase match to become a yearly event at Red Energy Arena.
"My boss at the stadium and the VWFL boss are keen to make it an annual thing," Logan said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.