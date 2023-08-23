Bendigo swimmers win eight gold medals in pool at Wangaratta

BENDIGO East and Bendigo Hawks Aquatic both finished inside the top 20 at the recent Swimming Victoria Short Course Country Championships held in Wangaratta.
Bendigo clubs were well represented at the championships, with a contingent of 40 swimmers from the Bendigo East, Bendigo Hawks and Kangaroo Flat swimming clubs.
Bendigo East, Bendigo Hawks and Kangaroo Flat were among 35 clubs that competed, with the Bendigo contingent having four swimmers who won gold medals - Henry Allan, Steph Moran, Charlie Whitsed and Cameron Jordan.
The quartet combined for eight gold medals led by 15-year-old Bendigo East swimmer Henry Allan's four.
From a club perspective Bendigo East (6th) and Bendigo Hawks Aquatic (17th) both achieved top-20 placings.
"Each of the teams had a wonderful mix of experience from first-time championship swimmers up to club captains and seasoned national swimmers," Kangaroo Flat Swimming Club secretary Catherine Barnes said.
"Some swimmers came for one race, while others had full programs having qualified for all the races within their age group.
"It was clear each time a Bendigo swimmer got on the blocks that there was lots of support for the swimmer regardless of the club.
"Many of the swimmers across the two days achieved at least one personal best, with some swimmers achieving multiple personal bests or even pulling out massive personal bests, all of which are an even bigger achievement with back-to-back races across several sessions and at the end of a very busy short course season."
Bendigo gold medal winners:
Henry Allan (15 years) - 200m backstroke, 100m backstroke (new record), 100m butterfly, 200m freestyle.
Steph Moran (17 years) - 100m freestyle, 200m freestyle.
Charlie Whitsed (19 years) - 50m breaststroke.
Cameron Jordan (21 years) - 200m individual medley.
Meanwhile, this Sunday the Bendigo Hawks Aquatic's third and final round of its Winter Series will be held at the Gurri Wanyarra Wellness Centre.
The meet will feature swimmers from both metropolitan and regional Victoria as the season transitions from short course to long course action, with the event giving swimmers their first opportunity to secure qualifying times for the 2024 Victorian Country Championships to be held in Traralgon in January.
Sunday's final round will also be a celebration of the club's history, with Hawks' swimmers to be presented with a special one-off cap that pays homage to its 150-year history and foundation clubs Eaglehawk and Bendigo.
"This will be the fifth Swimming Victoria sanctioned meet in Bendigo since May at Gurri Wanyarra with the Kangaroo Flat and Bendigo East swimming clubs also hosting competitions this winter," Bendigo Hawks Aquatic president Adam Webb said this week.
Earlier this year Bendigo Hawks Aquatic was recogised as the 2023 Swimming Victoria Club of the Year.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.