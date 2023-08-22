Campbell, Johnstone crowned 2023 GCV sandgreen champions

BERNICE Campbell and Lex Johnstone have been crowned the Golf Central Victoria Sandgreens champions for 2023 as the event made its return for the first time in four years last weekend.
Played at Quarry Hill Golf Club, 33 players from seven district clubs contested the championships.
Axedale Golf Club's Johnstone shot a one-over 69 to win the men's title by six shots from runner-up John Kerr of Belvoir Park on 75.
The men's nett winner was Quarry Hill's Warren Parks (71) from clubmate Michael Paterson (72).
In the women's championship, Neangar Park's Campbell, who shot 84, won by 10 shots from Rochester Golf Club's Louise Williams on 94.
Like the men's nett, it was also a Quarry Hill Golf Club quinella in the women's nett, with Cheryl Lewien (70) winning and Barb Schmidt (74) runner-up.
A highlight of the day was Belvoir Park Golf Club's Jonathon Curnick scoring a hole in one on the par three ninth.
"After four years it was good to have the championships back and it will grow from here moving forward now that people know it's back on the schedule," GCV operations manager Jamie Ward said on Wednesday.
"The standard of golf was very good. Lex Johnstone shooting one-over par to win the men's championship was an excellent score and there were some very good scores particularly from the local Quarry Hill players, who featured fairly significantly in the results."
Meanwhile, places are still available for this Sunday's Golf Central Victoria District Championships to be played at the Axedale Golf Club.
Entry is $25 and includes lunch and afternoon tea.
The event will determine both the District Junior champion and District Champion of Champions.
Entries, including golflink number, can be submitted to Ward at wardy_38@yahoo.com.au
