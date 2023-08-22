Bendigo Advertiser
Campbell, Johnstone crowned 2023 GCV sandgreen champions

Updated August 23 2023 - 10:00am, first published 9:40am
Bernice Campbell and Lex Johnstone after their GCV Sandgreens Championship wins last Sunday.

BERNICE Campbell and Lex Johnstone have been crowned the Golf Central Victoria Sandgreens champions for 2023 as the event made its return for the first time in four years last weekend.

