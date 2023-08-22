Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo region well represented at national cross-country titles

By Nathan Dole
Updated August 23 2023 - 8:58am, first published 8:49am
Andy Buchanan, Harrison Boyd and Tully Lang will take on many of the country's best at the national XC titles in Canberra. Picture by AJ Taylor
Andy Buchanan, Harrison Boyd and Tully Lang will take on many of the country's best at the national XC titles in Canberra. Picture by AJ Taylor

VICTORIA'S teams for this Saturday's national cross-country championships include 17 athletes with links to Bendigo region.

