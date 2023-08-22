Bendigo region well represented at national cross-country titles

VICTORIA'S teams for this Saturday's national cross-country championships include 17 athletes with links to Bendigo region.
Leading the charge from Bendigo in Canberra's Stromlo Forest will be Andy Buchanan in the open 10km.
Buchanan's build-up for the nationals included second placing in the recently-run Australian half-marathon (21.1km) championship on the Sunshine Coast.
Buchanan clocked 31.38 to be 33rd overall and fourth Australian at this year's world XC titles at Bathurst.
Also in Victoria's team for the open 10km at Stromlo are Bendigo Bats' stars Nathan Stoate from Bendigo Harriers and Archie Reid from South Bendigo Athletics Club.
Both have been in top form in the Bats' run to be leading the pack in their pursuit of the men's premier division crown of the On-backed XCR series run by Athletics Victoria.
Contenders for the under-20 men's 8km include Bendigo Harriers' Harrison Boyd and University clubmates Angus Macafee and Jayden Padgham.
A year ago Boyd and Padgham struck gold and silver in the under-18 6km at the national XC titles run at Oakbank near Adelaide.
They charged to glory in times of 20.10 and 20.14.
Based in Geelong, Macafee has ran strongly for Bats in several XCR rounds.
University clubmates Tullie Rowe and Phoebe Lonsdale will contest the under-20 8km at Stromlo.
In what's been a superb XC season, Rowe is among the leading contenders for the champion athlete in the under-20 class.
Athletics Bendigo is also well represented in the junior divisions at the nationals.
One of the country's hottest prospects in XC or on the track, South Bendigo's Logan Tickell will race in the under-18 6km at Stromlo.
It's a Tickell double as Chelsea, younger sister of Logan, will contest the under-15 4km.
Tully Lang's hard work in races and training was rewarded with selection for the under-18 4km.
A gold medallist at the SSV championships run at Yarra Glen, Abbey Reid will race the under-16 4km at the nationals.
Also bound for Canberra will be Kade Huthcinson, under-17 6km; Avery McDermid and Merlin Tzaros, under-16 4km; and Tyler Fynch, under-14 3km.
Milanke Haasbroek from St Francis of the Fields Primary School will run in the 10-years 2000m of the SSA championships.
First of Saturday's events is at 9am.
