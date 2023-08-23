IT'S been a tough year for Castlemaine's under-18 footballers, emotionally as much as physically, as they have come to terms with the loss of their beloved teammate Dallas Keogh-Frankling.
But the young Magpies as a group have remained as staunch and resilient as could be expected in the face of tragedy.
The playing group and the lives of all involved with the Castlemaine Football Netball Club were forever altered when Keogh-Frankling collapsed in the change rooms at Kyneton and later died following the Magpies under-18s match against the Tigers on May 27.
It prompted an outpouring of grief across the Castlemaine, BFNL and wider football communities, followed by overwhelming shows of support, including plenty from random sources.
One of those quick to reach out was Essendon Football Club, with the teenager having been a die-hard Bombers supporter.
On Tuesday, the Bombers took their support to another level by having the Castlemaine under-18s as guests of the club at their opening training session at the NEC Hangar.
It included a meet-and-greet with Bombers stars, including Darcy Parish, Dylan Shiel, Andrew McGrath, and Dyson Heppell, on the day the former skipper agreed to a new one-year contract to play a 14th season in red and black.
The team was given a tour of the high-performance centre, before having the opportnity to have a kick on the large indoor ground.
The visit was capped by a visit to the Essendon museum.
The sight of the Castlemaine boys in their Magpies hoodies and polo shirts could easily have led to quips that it was the first and only time anything 'black and white' had been so welcome on the Bombers' home turf at Tullamarine.
Essendon's generous and heartfelt gesture won instant thanks and praise from Castlemaine Football Netball Club president Caleb Kuhle.
"Dallas was an avid Essendon supporter and the Bombers have been great about the situation," he said.
"It's wonderful to see them looking out for clubs like ours and embracing our under-18s.
"It's meant a lot to our players, so we can't thank them enough."
The young Magpies' season will come to an end this Saturday following their clash against South Bendigo at Harry Trott Oval.
They will be aiming for one last win to give them five for the season, locking in eighth spot on the ladder.
Those wins have been achieved under the most difficult of circumstances.
Kuhle said the youngsters had banded together and performed as admirably as any group of footballers could have under the circumstances.
"They've had some good games, but probably don't have the depth of some sides. I don't think they had a consistent 22 all season and have ended up scraping 18 together over the last few weeks," he said.
"But they have really shown their resilience, that's for sure, which has been absolutely amazing to see.
"They have been through a few things that a lot of footballers haven't had to go through and they have done it at such a young age.
"But they've been supported."
That support, said Kuhle, had come from multiple and ultimately welcome sources.
"I'd like to think our club has been good with its support, but the BFNL board and the wider league community have been fantastic," he said.
"All the players ... Kyneton Football Netball Club ... everyone has helped in getting them back to some kind of normality.
"They're tough young fellows, so it's good to see them out there still playing, getting a few wins and supporting each other.
"Getting down to Essendon was a real thrill for them."
