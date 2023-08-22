EAGLEHAWK coach Kylie Piercy believes there are exciting times ahead for the club despite missing finals for the second consecutive BFNL season.
The Hawks have stamped themselves as a much-improved unit throughout the second half of the season, winning four of eight games ahead of their season finale this Saturday against Sandhurst at the QEO.
While they will be hard pressed to do what no other team has been able to manage so far this season and beat the Dragons, a loss would not detract from the significant gains enjoyed by the Hawks in the latter part of the season.
The Hawks will head into the contest on the back of back-to-back wins over seventh-placed Kyneton and Golden Square.
It was the second time they have achieved consecutive wins this season, after accounting for South Bendigo and Maryborough in rounds 10 and 11.
Just as crucial in gauging their progress this season, four of their five wins this season have come in the back half of the year.
Piercy is rapt with how the second half of the season has panned out.
"I'm very proud of all the girls, They have worked hard to get these wins," she said.
Piercy said each of the Hawks' last two wins - by 28 goals last Saturday against Golden Square and by nine goals the week before at Kyneton against a Tigers team battling to keep their finals hopes alive - had been noteworthy for differing reasons.
"Against Golden Square, I just loved how much they enjoyed the game," she said.
"They are all very positive girls and that's reflected in how they played as a team.
"The first time we played Kyneton, we should have won that, so it was good to win against them, especially down there.
"The South Bendigo win was a good one too. They definitely were not expecting us to play that well," she added in reference to the Hawks' upset over the Bloods in round 10, which kick-started their run of improved second half performances.
As if to emphasise just how far they have come, the Hawks defeated the Bloods by three goals, after being beaten by 39 by the same team in round one.
They have improved the margin against all but one side, Gisborne, in the second half of the season.
In her first season as A-grade coach at Canterbury Park, Piercy believed the reasons for their form turnaround were simple to explain: Belief in themselves and each other.
"It's been about having the right combinations on to play well, and from the first half (of the season), we knew which games were winnable the second time round," she said.
"We'd love to keep the core group of girls together next season and keep building, as they're all so positive for that to happen."
As for this Saturday's clash against the Dragons, who will be looking to put the seal on a perfect home and away season, the Hawks will be striving to add to their proud record of bridging the gap between first and second half of season performances.
"We will still go out this Saturday giving it our all, but our aim is to keep the margin below 40 if we can," Piercy said.
Round 18 matches: South Bendigo v Castlemaine (Harry Trott Oval); Sandhurst v Eaglehawk (QEO); Maryborough v Gisborne (Princes Park); Golden Square v Kangaroo Flat (Wade Street); Kyneton v Strathfieldsaye (Kyneton).
