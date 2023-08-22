A Bendigo magistrate has told a woman who relapsed into her drug addition that he is "disappointed to say the least" because he has seen the efforts she has put in to recover.
Magistrate Trieu Huynh told 22-year-old Kyara Orr he wanted to see her succeed when she pleaded guilty to multiple drug possession, drug driving and theft charges on August 22 after her arrest the previous day.
"But my generosity can only go so far."
Orr has been handed a deferral of sentence and will be back in court in September.
Magistrate Huynh said he wanted to see her make some progress and be "offence free" before explaining he had a duty to protect the community.
The court heard Orr had been at Chemist Warehouse Echuca on July 6, 2023, and bought one COVID test before placing three perfumes under her clothing and leaving the store without paying.
She was caught on CCTV driving away from the store despite having a disqualified learners' permit.
On July 28, 2023, the court heard Orr had been driving in Kennedy Street in Bendigo in an "erratic manner", "veering in and out of traffic" and "yelling at other drivers".
She eventually stopped in the middle of the road and lost consciousness while still in the driver's seat.
On August 21, 2023 she was found by police in a front passenger seat in a vehicle in Lyttleton Terrace, Bendigo.
Police searched the car and Orr's bag and found two bottles with a clear substance later confirmed as 1,4-Butanediol, a pocket knife and 10 tablets of three different drugs requiring a prescription she did not possess.
Orr told police all of the illicit substances were for personal use.
Her lawyer told the court she was trying to use the tablets to reduce her daily use of methylampetamine and GHB.
Magistrate Huynh said he wanted to see Orr, who he had previously remanded and eventually released from custody, in the place she was when he let her out.
"I want to see that person," he told her.
He said at the time of her release she "had done a tremendous amount in custody".
Orr was only in court in June 2023 but the court heard she had since "reverted back to drug use".
The court heard she was otherwise engaging as well as she had ever done on a community corrections order.
Orr was supported in court by her friend and partner and was released on bail to live at a Bendigo address.
She must not drive a motor vehicle or use drugs as a condition of her bail.
She heard further breaches might result in her spending time in prison.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
