Students at St Joseph's School Quarry Hill can call themselves creative after their costumes choices were on display.
From August 21 to 25, Bendigo schools have put their thinking caps on to come up with their best characters for this year's Book Week celebrations.
Schools and public libraries spend the week celebrating books and Australian children's authors and illustrators.
Classroom teachers, teacher librarians and public librarians create colourful displays, develop activities, run competitions and tell stories relating to a theme to highlight the importance of reading.
You will often see parades with students dressed as their favourite book character.
There's always your usual suspects - Where's Wally? Disney princesses - but the St Joseph's students definitely raised the bar with some wonderful and weird choices.
There were Thing One and Thing Two, Tweety Bird and so many more book characters coming out on campus.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
