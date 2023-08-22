Bendigo Advertiser
Our History

Pietro Gambetta's journey from Bendigo goldfields to vineyards

Updated August 22 2023 - 8:53pm, first published 7:00pm
Pietro 'Peter' Gambetta started Stawell's first vineyard, St Bernards, on Campbell's Bridge Road. Picture supplied
Pietro 'Peter' Gambetta was a well-known identity of the Stawell district in the 1870s, having set up one of the very first vineyards in this area.

