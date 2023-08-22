Stats what I'm talkin' about: BFNL round 17

A workmanlike performance from the Dragons was enough to get over the line against an improving Castlemaine.
The Magpies fought hard at the contest, only losing the contested possession count (143-131) but struggled to find their way out of the stoppage, comfortably losing the clearances (52-35).
Bailey Henderson was again superb in the midfield for the Magpies, collecting a round-high 46 disposals, six clearances and 188 ranking points.
He was well supported by Callum McConachy (27 disposals), but as has been a consistent issue, the Magpies' bottom half didn't do enough, with a dozen players having 12 touches or less compared to the Dragons' five.
It was by no means a domination of territory by the Dragons, who 48-41 inside 50s, but their defence, as usual, ensured an easy win.
The Magpies can take confidence from their two-goal to-none third term, where they broke even in every key facet and had 14-6 inside 50s along with 19-9 tackles.
Of the 18 goals kicked on the day, 14 were at the clubroom's end.
Dragons small forward Matthew Wilkinson continued on from his season-best performance last round with an even better one slotting 5.2 from 22 disposals.
Hamish Hosking was too classy in the ruck, having 53 hit outs, 29 possessions, 14 clearances and 160 ranking points.
He fed Sam Conforti brilliantly, who collected 42 disposals, five clearances and 157 ranking points.
A low disposal game from a couple of sides who love to possess the ball.
The Bulldogs collected 326 disposals, down on their season average of 382, and the Hawks racked by 269, which is well below their season average of 379.4.
It was a hot footy, and the game was decided by moments rather than a domination of a particular stat.
In a thrilling final quarter, the Bulldogs won the contested possession count (44-25), ground ball gets (35-18) and gave up four less turnovers.
On an afternoon where few players had time and space, Bulldogs midfielder Tom Toma was a class above with a game-high 31 disposals, five clearances, nine inside 50s and 145 ranking points.
Clayton Holmes was impressive on return, playing at both ends of the ground - he had 19 touches, four intercept marks, seven inside 50s, a goal and 117 ranking points.
Noah Wheeler and Billy Evans were down on their usual output, with Evans having 23 possessions and Wheeler 16.
Jack Hickman fought hard for the Bulldogs with 23 touches, while Joel Brett looked dangerous on a low-scoring day with three goals from six marks inside 50.
After a tight first quarter, Gisborne ran rampant over fifth-placed South Bendigo with a second-term smashing that netted five goals to one thanks to a clearance count of 17-10 and inside 50s (16-9).
Gisborne dominated at the contest all day with 164-143 contested possessions and 60-51 clearances.
They also spread from stoppage with far more vigour than the Bloods and seem to be continuing the kick-mark game style we saw them employ against the Dragons at the QEO last week.
An uncontested possession count of 233-204 and marks (101-61) is a testament to that.
While the boys at his feet didn't capitalise, Macgregor Cameron had a day out in the ruck against a high-quality opposite number in Braidon Blake.
Cameron had 64 hit outs, 29 disposals, 17 clearances, a goal and a gargantuan 236 ranking points.
Incredibly he comes second in the ranking points leaderboard this week.
Gisborne superstar Bradley Bernacki was at his best racking up 36 possessions, 15 clearances, nine inside 50s, four goals and 202 ranking points.
Matt Weber had his best game for the year with 180 points from his 35 disposals and ten clearances.
Expect James Gray to be a name we hear more of in the coming years.
The Bulldogs debutant arguably produced the best performance from a first gamer all season with 20 disposals, four goals and four behinds.
William Keck is a shining light for the Bloods - after his 39 disposal game last round, he slotted back into the forward line seamlessly - nailing five majors.
The one stat that matters more than any other decided the Roos and Tigers clash.
9.17 (71) from the Roos cost them their sixth win of the season on a day where the rest of the stats sheet suggests they were the better side.
The Roos won the contested possession count (185-153), clearances (42-32), pressure acts (67-46), and ground ball gets (121-76).
Their tackling pressure (66-53) forced the Tigers into 47 midfield turnovers which was plus nine on the Roos, but thanks to a couple of yellow cards during the second half, the Tigers were able to slow the game down.
The Tigers had more uncontested ball (177-152) and marks (82-63).
The third quarter was the hammer blow, with the Roos a man down, the Tigers piled on five goals to one from 16-10 inside 50s.
As the spare man behind the ball, Harrison Huntley was immense with 20 disposals, six intercept marks, 11 inside 50s and 143 ranking points.
Jordan Iudica and Mitchell Trewhella (both had 31 disposals) fought a good battle through the guts.
The Collins brothers had strong afternoons - Mitch was damaging from his 23 touches, seven clearances, two goals and 135 ranking points, while Liam had 32 disposals, six clearances and 130 ranking points.
Manna from heaven for stats nerds this game, with an incredible 15 Storm players cracking the ton for ranking points.
However, all eyes are firmly planted on Lachlan Gill after his ridiculous performance that saw him score 253 points.
Gill had 45 disposals, 17 marks, six clearances, 15 inside 50s and two goals.
Need a whole book to detail the individual performances from the Storm this week, but notable mentions go to Baxter Slater, with 29 possessions at 82 per cent efficiency, five goals and 172 ranking points, plus the usual suspect, skipper Lachlan Sharp with eight goals and six behinds.
Sharp needs 13 against Kyneton this week to bring up his century.
The team stats aren't any prettier for Maryborough, as they were picked apart on Tannery Lane's big dimensions.
The Storm had an incredible 521 disposals, which is 120 more than their season average per game.
They also collected 65 marks inside 50, more than triple their average of 21.5.
Maryborough somehow only lost the clearances by seven.
RANKING POINTS ROUND 17 TOP TEN
